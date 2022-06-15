"This is why I must leave"- Arsenal outcast says people acting in 'negative fashion' prevented him from making loan deal permanent

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that he will not join Fiorentina on a permanent basis this summer due to certain people at the Italian club behaving in a 'negative fashion' in a farewell message to the club's fans on social media. He is set to return to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 for £26 million. He enjoyed an impressive debut season with the club as his energetic and tenacious displays quickly made him a fan favorite. However, the 26-year-old was unable to maintain the same level of performance over the next couple of campaigns and eventually fell down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta during the 2019-20 campaign.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Atletico Madrid, where he was unable to impress. Torreira was sent out on loan to Fiorentina last summer. Despite his impressive displays, the club decided against activating their option to buy him for £13 million. Torreira blamed people in the club's hierarchy for his departure in his farewell message.

"Dear Fiorentina fans, unfortunately the time has come to say goodbye. It is with great sadness that my bond with Fiorentina is ended. A club that gave me so much love and support for all this time," said Torreira on Instagram.

"I want you to know that I did my very best to continue being part of this club, but unfortunately some, acting in my view in a negative fashion, managed to prevent that from happening, so this is why I must leave. I wish you all the best for the future. You will have another fan applauding from wherever it is I will go. Forza Viola, Lucas Torreira."

Lucas Torreira was a regular starter for the Florence-based club last season. He scored five goals in 35 games in all competitions and helped them finish seventh in the Serie A table, thereby securing qualification for next season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

Arsenal must part ways with the players who have been deemed surplus to requirements

Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer as they look to bolster their squad to improve their chances of fighting for a place in the Premier League's top four next season. The club are in desperate need of a striker as Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The north London club must also focus on finding new homes for their fringe players. Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are set to return from their loan spells with Fiorentina, Real Betis, and AS Roma respectively.

Bellerin helped Betis finish fifth in La Liga last season and win the Copa del Rey. The Spanish defender is, however, unlikely to join the club due to financial reasons, as per Football.london.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was unable to make an impact whilst at Roma, but could fetch a decent transfer fee in the market due to his age and versatility. The trio are therefore likely to receive multiple offers this summer. The potential sales of these players could help Arsenal raise the funds they require to make new signings.

