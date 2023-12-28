"This is where I want to stay" - €100 million rated striker rejects move to Chelsea amid heavy interest from Mauricio Pochettino's side

Viktor Gyokeres has rejected the chance to join Chelsea in the January window. He has stated that he is happy at Sporting CP and wants to stay with the Portuguese side.

Chelsea are looking to sign a striker in the winter window and the former Coventry City forward was linked with them. They will now have to look elsewhere as the 25-year-old has shut doors on a possible exit. He said, via Football Transfers:

“I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me… I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment. I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now, it’s just news. That’s all. Yes. This is where I want to stay.”

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim insisted that his star player was not available in the winter window. He wanted any side interested to pay the full €100 million release clause as they were unwilling to negotiate. He was quoted by Tribal Football as saying:

"He will only leave if someone pays the buyout clause in January."

Gyokeres has scored 10 goals in 13 league matches this season. He has scored three times in five Europa League matches and added a hattrick in the Allianz Cup game this season.

Chelsea working on signings, claims Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the club is working on signings to be made in the January transfer window. He told Sky Sports that the Sporting Directors are always talking and assessing options:

"The Sporting Director and us, we are always talking and assessing - if we need to do something, we'll be ready. The pressure is always to bring young talent, and we have different types of targets - with experience, without experience, some younger than others and that's what it takes to provide the team with what it needs."

The Chelsea manager added:

"We need to be open to describing the situation. Always communication is really good with the owners, we're sharing everything. It's about sharing ideas; we need each other to express our vision in a way that's a positive statement for the club. If we need to add, we do it together, in a way that takes the best decision for the club."

The Blues currently occupy the 10th spot on the standings, with 25 points from 19 matches.

In their latest match, they managed to seal a late win over Crystal Palace, on Wednesday night. However, this win too required a lot of hard work. It was only a late penalty by Noni Madueke that got his side a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Their next contest will be on December 30, against Luton Town. Then, there is the FA Cup third-round clash on January 6 vs. Preston, followed by the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal against Middlesbrough on January 10.