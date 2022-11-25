"This is incorrect" - Ghana star Osman Bukari rebuffs claims of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo with celebration at FIFA World Cup

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has clarified his reasoning behind imitating Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration in their FIFA World Cup clash yesterday (November 24).

Selecao came out as 3-2 winners in their first group clash in Qatar, but it wasn't comfortable by any means. While they dominated the first half, Portugal still failed to score.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then gave them the lead in the 65th minute via a penalty. However, Ghana equalized in the 73rd minute before Joao Felix restored Portugal's lead in the 78th minute. Rafael Leao scored their third goal two minutes later.

Bukari then scored in the 89th minute to give Ghana some hope. After scoring, the Red Star Belgrade winger imitated Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. The Portuguese ace had already been substituted.

This led to many fans claiming that Bukari was trying to disrespect the legendary forward, but he has clarified his celebration on his social media, saying:

"I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo. This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration."

He added:

"My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!"

Osman Bukari @OsmanBukari9 I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo



This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.



My upbringing doesn’t permit me



1/2 I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards RonaldoThis is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.My upbringing doesn’t permit me1/2 https://t.co/5MWy0yaql0

Bruno Fernandes backs Cristiano Ronaldo to have a good 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo has been under scrutiny recently following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, and Wayne Rooney.

Following the interview, the Red Devils and the striker have mutually parted ways.

Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo's compatriot and former Manchester United teammate, has backed him to shut down the criticism at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I think he likes to work under that criticism from everyone, so I pray all of you to keep doing that because he gets the best of himself when you guys do that."

He added:

"I still share the space with him in the national team and the main thing for me is that Portugal does the best we can in the tournament because if we do it, Cristiano will be happy, I will be happy and everyone in Portugal will be happy for us."

The former Real Madrid man became the first player to score in five FIFA World Cups in men's football after his goal against Ghana.

Portugal will next face Uruguay on November 28 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes