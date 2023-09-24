"This should be investigated" - Fans in disbelief as Juventus concede 'most ridiculous own goal of all time' in loss against Sassuolo

Fans have called for an investigation into Juventus after Federico Gatti scored a stunning own goal in injury time against Sassuolo. The Italian defender tried to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper but ended up scoring as Wojciech Szczęsny was far away towards the left side of the box.

Max Allegri's side were 3-2 down in injury time against a side that was sitting just above the relegation zone. The Old Lady were looking to attack, but a quick close down on Gatti saw him pass the back and end up scoring to make it 4-2 to the home side.

The match that went back and forth saw Sassuolo take the shock lead in the 12th minute through Lauriente. However, an own goal from Vina saw Juventus get back on level terms within 9 minutes.

Berardi ensured Sassuolo went into the break in the lead, and Juventus had to wait until the 78th minute to get back on level terms, with the returning Chiesa finding the back of the net.

They could not stay level for long as Pinamonti scored Sassuolo's third in the 82nd minute before the bizarre own goal from Gatti sealed their win in the 95th minute.

Max Allegri seeing some positives in Juventus' loss at Sassuolo

Max Allegri admitted that his side were poor in the game and claimed that they did not attack well. The Italian manager went on to add that they dropped points but remain positive about having a good season.

He was quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“A day where we weren’t attacked with our heads. We played an easy game especially in the defensive phase, without perceiving the dangers. We conceded a goal on the first shot but the perception even before that was that our heads were a little in the air."

He added:

"This is a match that must teach us: we weren’t phenomena before but we’re not rubbish now. We have to grow and we have to work to stay attached to the match for the whole 95 minutes.”

The loss has left Juventus sitting fourth in the league table. They have collected 10 points so far and are already 2 points behind Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.