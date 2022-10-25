"This isn’t you man" - Rio Ferdinand demands more from Manchester United star after dip in form

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has demanded better performances from Jadon Sancho following his recent dip in form.

The England international had a decent start to the ongoing campaign following an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford.

However, his form has faded of late and he was subbed off in the 52nd minute against Chelsea last weekend.

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he is far from happy with how Sancho has fared this season for the Red Devils. He said on Vibe with Five:

"His confidence just isn’t there. The confidence and the swagger when he walked through the doors at Old Trafford isn’t there right now. I don’t know what it is. I’m trying to put my finger on it because the team is actually getting him into good positions.

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic 5 league goals in 1½ seasons for €85M Jadon Sancho on €401,000 weekly wages. Cristiano doing him a favor by grabbing all the headlines because this highway robbery should be on full blast. 5 league goals in 1½ seasons for €85M Jadon Sancho on €401,000 weekly wages. Cristiano doing him a favor by grabbing all the headlines because this highway robbery should be on full blast.

"The ball gets to him and the Sancho I know and have seen… get him on the corner of the box and you’re in dreamland. But then he’s just coming back out and playing back and recycling the ball. This isn’t you man."

Ferdinand has urged both Antony and Jadon Sancho to pick up their game and be more decisive in the final third. He added:

"I don’t know what it is and Antony has been the same in some games. A lot of the times he comes back, doesn’t go on the outside or cross the ball. He’s exciting but he’s still passing the ball back a lot. With Sancho I just feel that it’s in there and what I will give him credit for is his defensive work.

"His shape has been good but it’s the other side of the game that’s missing and that’s why we bought him. We didn’t buy him to be a defender, we bought him to destroy teams, I want to see more from him and Anthony in that area."

Jadon Sancho has been far from impressive at Manchester United

Expectations were sky-high when Jadon Sanch made his £73 million move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

However, the Englishman is yet to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, having struggled for any kind of consistency.

Preeti @MadridPreeti Last 5 games for Man United :



Rashford: 0 Goals 0 Assists

Antony: 1 Goal 0 Assists

Sancho: 0 Goals 1 Assist



Finished Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 Goals 1 Assist. Last 5 games for Man United : Rashford: 0 Goals 0 AssistsAntony: 1 Goal 0 AssistsSancho: 0 Goals 1 AssistFinished Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 Goals 1 Assist. https://t.co/bxdVzOCgkV

The 22-year-old has scored just eight goals and provided five assists in 52 games for the Red Devils till date.

If the former Manchester City winger does not improve quickly, he could be branded a huge flop at Manchester United.

