"This isn’t quite as big a game as it used to be" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to beat Manchester United when the two sleeping Premier League giants meet this Thursday (April 4).

The Blues and the Red Devils have endured difficult seasons and look likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. Mauricio Pochettino's men are 11th, eight points behind Erik ten Hag's sixth-placed troops who are eight points off fifth-place.

Chelsea were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by 10-man Burnley last time out (March 30). Manchester United didn't fare any better away at Brentford as they drew 1-1 that evening.

Lawrenson thinks the hosts will prevail and acknowledges that the game isn't as high profile as it once was. The Liverpool legend told Paddy Power:

"This isn't quite as big a game as it used to be but it should still be good. I just fancy Chelsea here, despite the dropped two points against Burnley."

The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford thanks to Scott McTominay's double. Ten Hag's men dominated proceedings and the scoreline was kind to the visitors.

Pochettino and Ten Hag have come under increasing pressure amid their sides' disappointing campaigns. Both will be eager to get back to winning ways after their poor displays against Burnley and Brentford respectively.

Bruno Fernandes is at risk of suspension when Manchester United face Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes is walking a disciplinary tight rope.

Bruno Fernandes can be expected to start Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Thursday. The Red Devils captain has been an ever-present this season, registering eight goals and nine assists in 39 games across competitions.

However, Fernandes will need to be careful during his side's encounter with the Blues at Stamford Bridge. The Portugal international is two bookings away from serving a two-game suspension.

Premier League rules state that if a player picks up 10 yellow cards in their first 32 league games they'll automatically serve a two-game ban. He's already missed one game for Manchester United this season after accumulating five yellow cards.

Ten Hag will be eager for the Portuguese playmaker to stay disciplined at the business end of the season. His side will turn their attention to Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday (April 7).

Fernandes has a decent record against the Blues since joining United in January 2020. He's bagged two goals and one assist in nine games across competitions and is unbeaten in eight league games against the west Londoners.

