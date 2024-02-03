“This isn’t the right way”, “Needs to rest” - Barcelona fans fear Xavi is overusing attacker after he is named in starting line-up to face Alaves

Barcelona fans have told Xavi that Lamine Yamal needs to be rested after the Spanish wonderkid was named in the side's starting XI against Alaves today (February 3).

Yamal, 16, is enjoying a stellar season which has seen him break several records. He became the Blaugrana's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in a 2-2 draw with Granada in October.

The Barcelona attacker has made 31 appearances across competitions, posting three goals and five assists. He's been a regular starter under Xavi this season, starting 10 of 22 La Liga games.

However, fans are somewhat concerned about the amount of game time being handed to Yamal. They feel the Spain international's minutes need to be managed amid a grueling schedule of games this season.

Nevertheless, the Barca record-breaker starts in attack against Alaves as Xavi looks to build on a 1-0 win against Osasuna last time out. His Catalan giants sit fourth in the La Liga table, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi has selected Inaki Pena in goal, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, and Joao Cancelo in defense.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen starts in a makeshift midfield role, alongside Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan.

Yamal is joined in attack by Pedri and Robert Lewandowski who starts despite Vitor Roque bagging his first Barcelona goal against Osasuna.

One fan recalled Ansu Fati's fitness struggles when expressing his worries about Yamal:

"5th consecutive start for Lamine!!! As good as he is, this isn't the right way... have we learnt nothing from the likes of Ansu??"

Another fan thinks the Blaugrana teenager has been playing too many full games:

"Lamine Yamal seriously needs to rest. The kid's been playing way too many 90+ minute games. I also think Lewy should rest, with Roque having the chance to shine for the first half at least."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Xavi's decision to start Yamal:

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating selling Raphinha due to Lamine Yamal's rise this season

Raphinha may struggle to displace Lamine Yamal in Xavi's side.

Spanish outlet Relevo (via talkSPORT) reports that Raphinha's future at Barcelona is in doubt. The Brazilian is currently sidelined with a muscle injury but should be returning soon.

However, Raphinha, 27, may face an uphill battle to reclaim his place in Xavi's first team. This is due to Yamal's consistent performances that have seen him earn a regular spot in the Blaugran's starting lineup.

Two Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, have been in contact with his agents. Spurs hold previous interest in the former Leeds United winger who joined Barcelona in July 2022 for €58 million.

Raphinha has made 20 appearances across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. He has three years left on his contract with the La Liga giants.

