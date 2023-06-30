"This isn’t Szoboszlai", "Had to ruin the vibes" - Liverpool fans react as club announces contract extension of 36-year-old star

Liverpool fans have reacted to the news of Adrian San Miguel's one-year contract extension at the club.

The Spaniard arrived at Anfield as a free agent from West Ham United in 2019 and has since made 26 appearances across competitions for the club. Eighteen of those came in his debut season on Merseyside due to Alisson Becker's calf injury.

However, Adrian's time between the sticks in a Liverpool shirt hasn't been overly impressive. He helped the Reds win the UEFA Supercup final on penalties (2-2 A.E.T) against Chelsea in August 2019.

However, it was Adrian's 99th-minute tackle on Tammy Abraham that gifted Chelsea a late penalty to take the game beyond extra time in the first place. He was also at fault for Liverpool's elimination from the 2019-20 Champions League in the quarter-final stage.

Adrian was arguably at fault for all three of Atletico Madrid's extra-time goals in the second leg, where they won 3-2 on aggregate. Caoimhin Kelleher has since replaced him as Jurgen Klopp's No. 2 in goal.

Liverpool have now confirmed that the 36-year-old has extended his stay at Anfield for another season. One fan account was left disappointed that the Reds announced his extension rather than Dominik Szoboszlai's arrival. They tweeted:

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Szoboszlai, whose release clause stands at £60 million. According to Liverpool Echo, this buyout clause will expire at the end of today (30 June), after which, RB Leipzig can name their own price for the 22-year-old playmaker.

Diogo Jota adamant Liverpool will want to win UEFA Europa League

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has admitted that UEFA Europa League is a 'downgrade' from playing in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Portugal international has assured fans that the Reds will try their level best to win the competition. He told FourFourTwo recently:

"I played in the Europa League before with Wolves. Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it."

Liverpool last won the competition in the 2000-01 season, when it was branded as UEFA Cup. They came close to winning the Europa League in the 2015-16 campaign but were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in the final.

The Reds haven't played a Europa League game since but will do so next term due to their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League. They were eliminated in the Champions League Round-of-16 last season by Real Madrid (5-0 aggregate).

