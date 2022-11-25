“This is how it’s done”, “I know my GOAT” – Fans make emphatic claim on Ronaldo vs Messi debate after Portuguese superstar’s historic achievement in FIFA World Cup win over Ghana

Some fans have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is clear of Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate after the Portuguese created history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the opening goal for Portugal in the 65th minute against Ghana. Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot with conviction.

Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored two quickfire goals for the 2016 European champions after Andre Ayew had brought Ghana level. While Osman Bukari gave a late scare to Portugal, they managed to hold on for a 3-2 win.

Fans claimed that Ronaldo is now clear of Messi as the greatest player of all time as his team won and Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their first match.

Ronaldo was also named the Man of the Match for this game. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Portugal's win against Ghana:

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry 🏽 Messi scored a penalty but Argentina lost the game, Ronaldo scored a penalty, won the game and also set a World Cup new record. The GOAT debate, once again, has been put to an end. Cristiano is CLEAR. Messi scored a penalty but Argentina lost the game, Ronaldo scored a penalty, won the game and also set a World Cup new record. The GOAT debate, once again, has been put to an end. Cristiano is CLEAR. 👍🏽

GoatSZN @Goat7ii “Finished” Cristiano Ronaldo has won more man of the matches than Messi so far at this World Cup. “Finished” Cristiano Ronaldo has won more man of the matches than Messi so far at this World Cup. https://t.co/hCaNFyARb0

pure 🇵🇹CR7𓃵 @EnglishAccent2



When Messi realizes Cristiano Ronaldo is the only Goat When Messi realizes Cristiano Ronaldo is the only Goat 🐐 😉👍 https://t.co/xnBEmpSAYP

Blessed🦅 @RogersBlessed



Cristiano Ronaldo This is how it's done Lionel Messi.Cristiano Ronaldo This is how it's done Lionel Messi.Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/oeExnF5XWS

Phillix M. Kokwele 🇿🇦 @Matome_Kay It's Lionel Messi smiling at Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration for me. There's only one GOAT in this game and it's none other than CR7... It's Lionel Messi smiling at Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration for me. There's only one GOAT in this game and it's none other than CR7... https://t.co/aY9vNAcuem

Leo🇮🇹- Fan @Vettel_AMR As a Barcelona and Argentinian, I admit, Cristiano Ronaldo is much better than Lionel Messi. As a Barcelona and Argentinian, I admit, Cristiano Ronaldo is much better than Lionel Messi.

Vinnìé🌚 @Realvinz_

Ronaldo scored a penalty = 3 points



I know my GOAT Messi scored a penalty = zero pointsRonaldo scored a penalty = 3 pointsI know my GOAT Messi scored a penalty = zero points Ronaldo scored a penalty = 3 points I know my GOAT 🐐

Cristiano Ronaldo heaped praise on Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke highly of his rival

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent interview with Piers Morgan was explosive in many aspects. However, his opinion of Lionel Messi might have surprised many football fans in a good way.

The Portuguese showed nothing but respect and admiration for his long-standing rival. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"Amazing player, he is magic, top, As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years we share. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of him in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate.

"He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife and my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

Fans will be keeping a close eye on how far the legendary duo go in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This could be the last World Cup for both of them.

