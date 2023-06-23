"This has to be a joke", "Where is the best player" - Fans in disbelief as Lionel Messi snubbed from Ligue 1 Ultimate Team of the Season

Lionel Messi missed out as Ligue 1 named their Ultimate Team for the 2022–23 season. Fans on Twitter are left in disbelief after the recent revelation. Messi was a key player for Paris Saint-Germain this past season. The 35-year-old scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 matches in Ligue 1. However, that wasn't enough to earn him a spot.

Brice Samba is the goalkeeper of the team. Nuno Mendes, Kevin Danso, Chancel Mbemba, and Achraf Hakimi are the four defenders. Seko Fofana, Valentin Rongier, and Khephren Thuram are the three midfielders. Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette, and Lois Openda are the three strikers on the team.

Fans, though, are left a bit baffled by Messi's omission. One of them commented on Twitter:

"No messi? This has to be a joke."

Another fan commented:

"Where is the best player (?)"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Ligue 1 named their Ultimate Team of the 2022-23 season and Lionel Messi wasn't a part of it:

Lionel Messi looked back at his relationship with PSG fans

During his PSG stint, Lionel Messi often received the wrath of the fans. The Argentine was often jeered by the fans for his performances. The boos intensified as the season edged closer.

Messi announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. Looking back on his relationship with the PSG fans, the Argentina captain told beIN Sport:

“At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but then people started to treat me differently, part of the public in Paris."

He added:

"The majority treated me well. But there was a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course that was not my intention, nothing more. But these are things that have happened before with Mbappe and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But it remains anecdotal."

Messi made 75 appearances for the Parisian club. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists for the club. The Argentine leaves the club after winning three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

