"This just doesn't add up" - Journalist makes bold claim regarding Manchester United's reported pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Journalist Dean Jones has shared his verdict on Manchester United's reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. According to Daily Express, the Red Devils will go after the Frenchman if a Qatari takeover takes place at the club.

Apart from Mbappe, the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman are also on the Red Devils' shortlist. Jones, though, believes that a summer move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner doesn't make sense for the Premier League side.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“Those are three massive names. But even the Mbappe aspect alone costs an absolute fortune and takes you to sell him the vision of leaving PSG for Man United. I know United are ambitious, but for me, this just doesn't add up with the other stuff I've heard about their plans for the summer.”

The BILD's Christian Falk has also reported that Manchester United could go after Kylian Mbappe if Jassim Al-Thani completes a takeover. However, according to The Times, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group is set to have a meeting with the Glazers regarding the takeover and are the current favorites.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Will a move work for both parties?

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is the world football's hottest prospect at the moment. Any team, including Manchester United, would like to have him in their ranks. However, affording him is a different ball game.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in the Frenchman, which could significantly deter the Red Devils' chances of acquiring the player in an astonishing deal.

If Mbappe is to join the club in the near future, it would be massive for the Red Devils. The Frenchman's partnering with Marcus Rashford could be a dream scenario for the fans and a scary proposition for the opposition.

Kylian Mbappe could also get more exposure to fans with a switch to the Premier League. The EPL is arguably a more popular platform than Ligue 1. However, the transfer is still a hypothetical one as there are many variables to be settled first.

Poll : 0 votes