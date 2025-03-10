“This is just the beginning” - Rodrygo speaks up on playing alongside Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid attack

Rodrygo Goes has spoken about the thrill of sharing the attack at Real Madrid with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old Brazilian forward spoke to UEFA's official media ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (March 12).

Rodrygo talked about the chemistry that is gradually developing amongst three players. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“Playing alongside Mbappe and Vini Jr. is very special, it’s a dream to play with great players and be part of that attack. Every day we connect more, we know each other better and we play better. This is just the beginning because we still have a beautiful story to write as a trident.”

The trio’s link-up has been on show in recent times. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr both found the net in a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga this weekend (March 9). In the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, Rodrygo scored a brilliant goal to open the scoring against Atletico Madrid, helping Los Blancos secure a 2-1 win.

With their improved understanding on the field, Madrid’s new attacking trident could be ultimately decisive as the club hunts domestic and European glory this season.

Los Blancos will look to complete the job at the Metropolitano and book their seat in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti praised Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz after Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid last week.

Rodrygo got Los Blancos off to a great start by scoring in the fourth minute after a brilliant through ball from Federico Valverde. The visitors responded with a superb equalizer from Julian Alvarez (32'). However, Brahim Díaz restored Real Madrid’s advantage in the second half after a mazy run through Atletico's defense (55').

The Italian manager said in his post-match press conference (via the club's website):

"Today, the team ran a lot and worked hard, and two players made the difference: Rodrygo and Brahim. They were the best because they worked hard and contributed a lot to help the team, which was quite organised and compact."

"We didn't press too much, but that wasn't the idea. Atletico had control of the game at times and at other times we did. They didn't create many chances.”

