Reece James is up there with the best right-backs in the Premier League: Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea's Reece James is one of the top right-backs in the Premier League.

Reece James has made 16 Premier League appearances in the present campaign, starting 12 of those.

Last season, James became a regular in Chelsea's starting line-up and signed a long-term contract extension with the club in January of 2020. His impressive performances earned him a call up to the England national side, for whom he has won four caps.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is a huge fan of Reece James and has heaped praise on the 21-year-old. The former defender explained that he is surprised that the youngster has not featured more heavily for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

"He's a top player, and I'll be honest, I was very surprised he didn't start as soon as Tuchel came in. If he's watching the videos, this kid is up there with the best right-backs in the league. He's a young kid got great attitude and his delivery of the ball is phenomenal and as an all-round package as a right-back he's got a lot," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

Reece James spent his entire youth career at Chelsea before turning professional in 2017. He was loaned out to Championship side Wigan Athletic for the 2018-19 season.

James made 45 appearances for Wigan that season, and was named the club's Player of the Year. Several clubs were interested in signing James in the summer of 2019, but the England international decided to stay at Chelsea to play under Frank Lampard.

Reece James and other academy products have outperformed Chelsea's summer signings

Reece James in action against Tottenham

Chelsea had a promising start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign under Frank Lampard. The Blues were labelled as title favorites in December by the likes of Jamie Carragher and Jurgen Klopp, owing to their impressive form and squad depth.

However, things haven't quite gone their way since. A run or poor form saw the club part ways with Frank Lampard. The Chelsea legend was unable to get the best out of several players, especially his summer signings, on whom the Blues spent in excess of £200 million.

Chelsea were quick to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Lampard's replacement, and the German tactician is expected to be heavily reliant on the likes of Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea's academy products continue to outperform summer signings Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim ZIyech, who have thus far failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League.