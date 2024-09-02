“This kid cannot defend as a midfielder” - Liverpool legend questions why Kobbie Mainoo ‘doesn’t get any criticism’ after Manchester United loss

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has questioned why none of the blame for Manchester United's performances falls on youngster Kobbie Mainoo. The England international was on the losing end during the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (September 1).

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first half (35' and 42') for the Merseysiders, after which Mohamed Salah bagged a third in the 56th minute. The goals in the first 45 resulted from mistakes by experienced midfielder Casemiro, who lost the ball on both occasions.

While much has been said about the Brazilian's underwhelming display, Nicol believes that Mainoo's defensive deficiencies also contributed to the result. Speaking to ESPN FC after the game's conclusion, he said:

“For some reason, Kobbie Mainoo doesn't get any criticism. This kid cannot defend as a midfielder. He’s fantastic on the ball, so silky, never seems to give it away and he’s got great vision. But defensively, he has no instinct on how to defend.”

Either way, Manchester United need to pick themselves up after a poor start to the 2024/25 season. They've lost two of their first three league matches and are placed 14th in the standings. Even in their only win of the campaign against Fulham on the opening day, Joshua Zirkzee scored in the dying moments.

Once Erik ten Hag and Co. return from the international break, they face Southampton away from home on September 14. Mainoo could be pairing Manuel Ugarte in place of Casemiro in this tie.

Paul Scholes thinks Manuel Ugarte will improve Manchester United's midfield following Liverpool defeat

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is hopeful about Manuel Ugarte's debut for the Red Devils. After Casemiro's poor performances this season, the Uruguay international could displace the Brazilian in the starting lineup.

Ugarte was signed from Paris Saint-Germain this summer for a reported initial fee of £42 million. Speaking about the 23-year-old after the loss to Liverpool, Scholes said (via Metro):

"I think he will play the position well, he's still 23, he's had a few clubs which slightly concerns you. But he does play the position well. I don't think he'll vacate that area as much as we've seen, a bit more discipline, he'll plug the gaps, I hope, that's going to be his role."

While with the Parisians, Ugarte made 37 appearances across competitions, bagging three assists. He's with the Red Devils till the summer of 2029.

