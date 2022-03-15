“This kind of facts do not surprise me” – River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo reacts to PSG crowd booing Lionel Messi 

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has condemned PSG fans for their boos at Lionel Messi.

During the Parisians' 3-0 win over Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, the game was marred by boos from the home crowd towards Messi and Neymar. The club faithful were incensed at the Ligue 1 giants' epic meltdown in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid in midweek.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, Kylian Mbappe doubled the Parisians lead in the Spanish capital. With 29 minutes to go, the tie was PSG's to lose. However, Karim Benzema scored a stunning 17-minute hat-trick to turn the tie on its head.

Messi's performance in Madrid came under huge scrutiny as he was largely an anonymous figure on the pitch. To exacerbate matters, he also drew a blank against Bordeaux, having now scored just twice in 18 Ligue 1 games.

Gallardo, a former PSG player, said that the boos did not surprise him. He told reporters (via PSG Talk):

"In football, nothing attracts attention."

He added that Messi has also been booed in his native Argentina, saying:

"We also mistreated Messi enough; let's not play patriots now, huh... I heard a lot of people get indignant, but we bullied him before he announced his international retirement."

Messi retired from international football in 2016 at the age of 29 with his only major international honour being an Olympic gold medal win in 2008. The former Barcelona striker explained his reasons for retiring, saying (via BBC Sport):

"I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion."

However, the legendary forward would come out of retirement. He led Argentina to the Copa America 2021 title last summer and helped them qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Gallardo is happy that Messi came back with a bang, but he doesn't approve booing, adding:

"Afterwards, he changed his mind and, thank God, he came back, but let's be consistent and remember things. Then I understand that elsewhere, football is experienced differently, and that they disapprove of a player in this way (by whistling). I obviously don't agree at all, but in football this kind of facts do not surprise me."

Does Lionel Messi have a future at PSG?

The attacker has been heavily scrutinised by the French media.

Messi's disappointing start to life in Paris has been concerning. In 26 games across competitions, he has bagged a disappointing seven goals and 11 assists. That tally includes five goals in seven UEFA Champions League games.

One of football's greatest ever players was expected to hit the ground running at Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, Messi's stint at the Parc des Princes thus far has been largely a damp squib.

🗣️"I prefer a human with a soul than an alien with no emotions. Messi has shown the limitations of his personality. Booing him is justified. The fans expected more of him; [Neymar] is even worse. He hasn't done anything there yet." - Di Canio on PSG stars

The Argentina star has come nowhere near replicating his Barcelona exploits in Paris. He failed to score in both legs in the Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid. Messi notably missed a penalty in the first leg in Paris.

His struggles have been more pronounced in Ligue 1, where he has scored just once in his last 12 games. There is a growing feeling the forward would eventually depart PSG, which could even happen at the end of the season.

A return to Barcelona has been touted, but a move to the MLS also cannot be ruled out.

