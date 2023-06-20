“This is kind of more insane than Ronaldo going to Saudi” – How Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed reacted to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Darren Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed, has expressed his excitement over Lionel Messi’s imminent transfer to Inter Miami, stating that he wants to catch the superstar’s debut game.

Renowned YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed has long been a massive admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and feels the Portuguese is the greatest footballer of all time. However, his love for Ronaldo has not made him bitter towards the 38-year-old’s greatest rival, Lionel Messi. So, when IShowSpeed got to know that the Argentinian ace was set to move to Miami, which is a two-hour drive from his place, he could not keep his cool.

He welcomed Lionel Messi to Miami via a live stream, saluting him and making plans to watch his debut match for the Herons. IShowSpeed said (via Essentially Sports):

“Congratulations on coming to America. I generally don’t know what to say or feel about this you see what I’m saying.”

He continued:

“Yo, he’s only gonna be two hours away bro, two hours away. Yo chat should I go to his debut game? Y’all let me know. Should I go to his debut game? Like, imagine him just being in America bro so it’s a lot okay so the season starts in July so that’s next month. Oh, he’s going to be July 5th Columbus Ohio. We got to go to that game July 5th bro.”

IShowSpeed, who became a Lionel Messi fan after watching some of his clips, claimed that this transfer was crazier than Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

IShowSpeed added:

“This is great though like this is kind of more insane than Ronaldo going to Saudi bro I’m not gonna cap.”

Both Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have talked about the transfer, but it has not yet been officially confirmed. It is believed that the transfer will be announced after June 30, following the end of Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. However, Inter Miami can only register Messi after the MLS transfer window opens on July 5.

IShowSpeed fulfills lifelong desire of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Shortly after Portugal’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 2024 European Championship qualifier in Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled the lifelong ambition of one of his biggest fans, IShowSpeed.

In the parking area, the Al-Nassr superstar got out of his car to meet the YouTuber. Overwhelmed after seeing his idol in front of him, IShowSpeed got down on his knees and greeted him. The pair hugged and talked before the streamer showed the Portugal ace his tattoo of him. They even recreated Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration. Watch the whole interaction in the video below:

Dexerto @Dexerto IShowSpeed finally met Ronaldo IShowSpeed finally met Ronaldo https://t.co/z6hkhjGlYA

IShowSpeed later took to Twitter to share a couple of images of his meeting with Ronaldo.

The post has since garnered over 134 million views.

