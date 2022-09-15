"This kind of thing can't happen" - PSG superstar Neymar slams referee for lacking respect after being booked for goal celebration

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has slammed the referee after he was booked for a goal celebration during his side's 3-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) win over Maccabi Haifa.

The Israeli side took the lead in the 24th minute but a goal each from the star PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar secured all three points for the French giants.

However, after the Brazilian winger brought out his trademark celebration after scoring his team's third goal of the night, he was booked by the referee.

He was naturally unhappy with the yellow card and took to Twitter to register his protest.

Neymar Jr @neymarjr Falta de respeito total com o atleta. Esse tipo de coisa não pode acontecer..

tomo o amarelo por simplesmente não ter feito nada e continuo prejudicado. E o juiz? Nem dizer que errou, ele vai!

Muita falta de respeito Falta de respeito total com o atleta. Esse tipo de coisa não pode acontecer.. tomo o amarelo por simplesmente não ter feito nada e continuo prejudicado. E o juiz? Nem dizer que errou, ele vai! Muita falta de respeito

The aforementioned tweet roughly translates to:

"Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can't happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed. And the judge? Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of lack of respect."

He also called out referee Daniel Siebert specifically in a couple of his tweets after the match. The Brazilian posted a message on Instagram as well.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Neymar on Instagram:



“Another victory, congratulations, but we move on right? There it is; a celebration is a yellow card, another one for the list for NJ (Neymar) haha, it’s only with me that these things happen to. Next time I will warn the referee’s that I am going to do it.” Neymar on Instagram:“Another victory, congratulations, but we move on right? There it is; a celebration is a yellow card, another one for the list for NJ (Neymar) haha, it’s only with me that these things happen to. Next time I will warn the referee’s that I am going to do it.” https://t.co/wNtiErErIi

Some fans were taken aback by the referee's decision to book the Brazil international as well.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Neymar does his usual celebration which he does every week, but the referee decides to punish him for it with a yellow card. 📸 - Neymar does his usual celebration which he does every week, but the referee decides to punish him for it with a yellow card. https://t.co/DIDjdbNrnT

Bazam🦒 @TiboSZN No way Neymar got a yellow for doing his dancing celebration. This beautiful sport is dying No way Neymar got a yellow for doing his dancing celebration. This beautiful sport is dying

Neymar starts the new season for PSG in fine fashion

Neymar has been right on the money in the ongoing season and has already taken his goal-scoring tally to 11 strikes in 10 matches across competitions.

The Brazilian has also provided seven assists in the process to help PSG maintain their unbeaten start to the new season.

The Parisians are currently leading the Ligue 1 table with 19 points from seven matches. They have also won both their UCL matches so far. They started their European campaign with a 2-1 win over Juventus.

They will next face Olympique Lyon in a league match on Sunday, September 18, and will want to continue performing in a similar vein.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy