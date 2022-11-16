"This could be the last competition for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar" - David Trezeguet expects 2022 FIFA World Cup to be highly competitive 

Former France attacker David Trezeguet suggested that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will the final one for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. He stated that the upcoming edition of the tournament will be highly competitive for the same reason.

In a recent interview, Trezeguet didn't seem bothered by the fact that the World Cup is happening at a different time of the year than usual. Rather than the usual summer World Cup, the Qatar tournament is being played in November and December.

He said (via Football Italia):

“It will be played for the first time in November and December, physically players are going to be on a top level, mentally as well. Everything is ready to go to the end. Don’t forget this could be the last competition for Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. That means it’s going to be a very high level competition in my opinion.”

Ronaldo has made 17 appearances for Portugal in the World Cup across four editions between 2006 and 2018. He has scored seven goals and provided two assists in that time.

Much like the Portuguese ace, Messi will also play his fifth World cup in Qatar. He has made 19 appearances in the tournament, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

He also won the Golden Ball in the 2014 edition, helping Argentina reach the final.

Neymar, meanwhile, has played in two World Cups, in 2006 and 2018. He has made 10 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists for Brazil.

Trezeguet won the World Cup with France in 1998. However, he was on the losing end of the 2006 final. The striker missed a penalty in the shootout against Italy.

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes made claim about Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes recently said that Newcastle United is a project that he and Kieran Trippier first believed in. The former Olympique Lyon man also said that the club's aim is not to sign big name players.

He said:

"Trippier and I were the first to believe in the project, so fans have a special affection. NUFC need players with mentality, it’s not about signing everyone just because we have money. It’s not about bringing Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe.”

Guimaraes has made 31 appearances for the Magpies since making his arrival in the January transfer window of 2022. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists.

