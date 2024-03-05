"This is a level or two up" - FC Copenhagen boss explains the difference between Manchester City and Manchester United

FC Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup is adamant that Manchester City pose a tougher task than Manchester United ahead of his side's trip to the Etihad.

Neestrup takes his Danish outfit to north East England for the second time this season. His men suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Red Devils at Old Trafford during the UEFA Champions League group stages in October.

However, Copenhagen pulled off one of the most famous results in their history when they beat 10-man Manchester United 4-3 at Parken in November. It was one of four defeats Erik ten Hag's side suffered during a dismal Champions League group stage.

Neestrup explained how Manchester City is a step up in competition from their cross-city rivals. He even suggested they are tougher opposition than Bayern Munich and Galatasary who were also in United's Champions League group. He said (via BBC Sport's Simon Stone):

"It is simple. Manchester City right now is a better team. We played three very good clubs in group stage but this is a level or two up. All teams can feel that difference when they play against City."

Expand Tweet

City head into tomorrow's (March 6) game off the back of a crucial 3-1 comeback win against Manchester United in the league. They have been in red-hot form, unbeaten in Europe's elite club competition this season.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens also hold a 3-1 aggregate lead heading into the second leg of their last 16 tie with Copenhagen. They are heavy favorites to reach the quarterfinals.

Alan Shearer reckons no Manchester United player would get into Manchester City's team

Alan Shearer doesn't think Pep Guardiola would want any Manchester United star.

Manchester United are enduring a season to forget after a promising debut campaign with Ten Hag at the helm. The Dutchman's side have faltered, slipping to sixth in the league, 11 points off the top four with 11 games remaining.

The Red Devils were dominated by Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, with just two shots to the hosts' 27. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Marcus Rashford failed to shine despite the latter opening the scoring with a thunderbolt.

Alan Shearer gave his verdict on United and he's adamant that none of their players get into Guardiola's side. The Newcastle United legend told Gary Lineker's The Rest is Football podcast:

"I don't think any of them would get in. Man City are a quality team. They've got a great manager, they've got a system that they know works, they've got fantastic players that are suited to every position."

Expand Tweet

Manchester City's squad is brimming with talent and strength in depth. Guardiola has built a powerhouse that won the continental treble last season and are still in with a chance of winning the treble again this season.