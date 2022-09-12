"This linkup is so random" "Wildest crossover" - Fans shocked as Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posts picture with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson

Fans were left in a state of shock after Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture with controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson on Saturday, September 10.

Peterson has harbored an undesirable reputation for his conservative views. He was banned from Twitter after making hateful comments towards Elliot Page, with Peterson deadnaming him and blasting his transformation (via Indy100). He has also been criticized for condescendingly asking Muslims to reach across the sectarian divide and stop making enemies out of Jews and Christians.

After Manchester United’s shock 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday, fans were in for another unexpected surprise, with Cristiano Ronaldo posing with Peterson for a picture. He also called him a friend and claimed that it was nice to meet him.

Peterson replied in a comment under:

“I’ve rarely met anyone who more clearly deserved what they earned. Good to meet you.”

Ronaldo’s fans were caught off-guard by this sudden meetup and took to Twitter to share their reactions. They said:

butterflybigbutt @cutefeet1738 @hasanthehun praying ronaldo doesn’t actually know what peterson does and says. man i just started warming up to him. @hasanthehun praying ronaldo doesn’t actually know what peterson does and says. man i just started warming up to him.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson. The crossover I did not expect to see this Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson. The crossover I did not expect to see this Sunday. 👀 https://t.co/7eZD3WhAvQ

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson. The crossover I did not expect to see this Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson. The crossover I did not expect to see this Sunday. 👀 https://t.co/7eZD3WhAvQ

John Coffey 🇨🇦🦫 @JoffyCanada



Game recognizes game. Well, nobody saw this one coming. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson collab?Game recognizes game. Well, nobody saw this one coming. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson collab? 🇵🇹🇨🇦🇵🇹🇨🇦Game recognizes game. 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/YkHPEtiKYJ

Spooky Joel @everyonesfavfag hasanabi @hasanthehun lebron would never lebron would never https://t.co/l2TF7yIG6k After getting rejected by literally every single football club on the planet, Ronaldo has entered his Jordan Peterson phase twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… After getting rejected by literally every single football club on the planet, Ronaldo has entered his Jordan Peterson phase twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

Dan Sandison @DanMUNDIAL Jordan Peterson & Cristiano Ronaldo. An all-timer of a shit pint. A hall of famer. A patterless happening. Jordan Peterson & Cristiano Ronaldo. An all-timer of a shit pint. A hall of famer. A patterless happening.

Roronoa Zoro @Notmyname_77 Jordan Peterson and Ronaldo link up is some Multiverse madness tier content Jordan Peterson and Ronaldo link up is some Multiverse madness tier content

Amz mufc @AmzBoogie ?!? This Ronaldo x Jordan Peterson linkup is so random?!? This Ronaldo x Jordan Peterson linkup is so random 😭😭😭😭😭😭 ?!? https://t.co/hqaFmhXpPE

Cristiano Ronaldo drops a disaster class in second Manchester United starting XI appearance this season

Erik ten Hag started Cristiano Ronaldo for the second time this season when Manchester United took on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 8). The Portuguese maverick failed to make the most of the occasion and cut a dejected figure at the top of the attack.

Ronaldo lacked pace, was caught offside quite frequently, could not test the keeper, and failed to create openings for his teammates. He found the back of the net once in the first half, but it was ruled out for offside.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Ronaldo was the lowest-rated Man United player against Real Sociedad. If you ghost against Real Sociedad, who do you want to beat in that competition, Silkeborg? Ronaldo was the lowest-rated Man United player against Real Sociedad. If you ghost against Real Sociedad, who do you want to beat in that competition, Silkeborg?

Over the course of the 90, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to lodge a single shot on target, was caught offside four times, and lost five aerial duels (of 6). The no. 7 also ceded possession nine times and misplaced both his attempted crosses.

Following such an underwhelming display, it could be difficult for him to book another starting XI appearance in Thursday's Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol (September 15).

Ronaldo has thus far featured in seven games across competitions for United this season, failing to record a single goal or assist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty