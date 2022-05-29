"This Liverpool downfall is beautiful" "Decided to leave Bottler FC" - Fans pile Reds' misery as superstar player edges closer to Bayern Munich move 

Football fans across the world have expressed their views on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's links with Bayern Munich. While many have admitted that it will be a big blow for the Reds, some even predicted a downfall for the club if the Senegalese departs.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mane will leave Anfield this summer and is currently weighing up his options, with Bayern Munich being 'strong contenders'.

The Senegalese's contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023. As per journalist Matteo Moretto, the negotiations for the Liverpool forward to join the German club have already begun.

It will be a three-year deal with a transfer worth €30 + €10 million.

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transfer. Here are some of their reactions:

He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC

He's ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.

FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it's still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final.

LOOL this liverpool downfall is beautiful, us vs city for the title next season

𝐀𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐞 @mcfcalfie I’m glad Mane is leaving the Prem, facing him is a nightmare. One of the best African players to grace the Prem. Couldn’t praise him enough. I’m glad Mane is leaving the Prem, facing him is a nightmare. One of the best African players to grace the Prem. Couldn’t praise him enough.

Ridd @DeBruyne_Role Mane will be so hard to replace, who'll Liverpool buy to replace him Mane will be so hard to replace, who'll Liverpool buy to replace him

Leachy07 @leachy07 #Mane #LFC #YNWA Thank you sadio it’s been some ride all the best for the future Thank you sadio it’s been some ride all the best for the future🔴❤️ #Mane #LFC #YNWA

Danny🇳🇬🇺🇸 @DrDaniel2030 Sadio mane wouldn't want to stay in Liverpool again,such an underrated player. If he leaves Liverpool, that's the beginning of their downfall. Sadio mane wouldn't want to stay in Liverpool again,such an underrated player. If he leaves Liverpool, that's the beginning of their downfall.

He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



Liverpool downfall is happening and I can finally rate Mané

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ @Caleb_Mufc Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool..



Their downfall is starting to begin. Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool..Their downfall is starting to begin.

The news couldn't have come at a worse time for Liverpool fans as they lost 1-0 against Real Madrid in the Champions League final the previous day (May 28).

Going into the final few weeks of the season, the Reds were in contention for a quadruple. However, they finished their campaign with just the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

They lost the Premier League title to Manchester City by just one point.

A look at Sadio Mane's Liverpool career as a reported transfer to Bayern Munich edges closer

Mane joined the Anfield outfit in 2016 from Southampton for £34 million. In his six years with the club so far, he has won numerous trophies and honors.

He won the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. He also won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds.

Mane has scored 120 goals and made 48 assists in 269 appearances in all competitions. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season, sharing it with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah, all with 22 goals.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's setup and has succeeded in multiple positions in attack. He joined as a right winger but moved to the left after Salah joined in 2017 from Roma.

Since Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in January, Mane has also performed well in a central position. Overall, he'll be a great miss for the Reds if he is to leave this summer.

