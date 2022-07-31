“This looks good and feels good” – Christian Eriksen sends warm message to Manchester United fans after defeat to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United fans had a chance to see new signing Christian Eriksen don the famous red and white kit during their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid. Manchester United signed Eriksen from Brentford this summer.

The star was warmly received by fans at the stadium, and he took to Instagram to thank them for their support, saying:

“This looks good and feels good! Wonderful reception from the fans here in Norway! Happy to have played my first minutes at Manchester United.”

The star came on in the second-half and played just 21 minutes, but showcased his capacity as a creative outlet for the team. Eriksen managed to provide a clear chance just sixty seconds after he took to the pitch with a diagonal cross that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga couldn't convert.

This comes after the Danish playmaker featured in the Red Devils' midweek friendly against Wrexham, where he scored a goal in their 4-1 win. They were unable to win this time around, thanks to a late strike by Joao Felix to decide the game in Atletico Madrid's favor. However, Eriksen's performance was impressive and he will be hoping to cement a place in the starting XI under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's transfer window so far

After a subpar season that saw the Red Devils go through three managers, the summer has brought Erik ten Hag from Ajax, and the Dutch manager has started making signings. Christian Eriksen is the only free transfer this summer, having been released from his Brentford contract.

Ten Hag moved to his former club in the market almost immediately, signing Lisandro Martinez for just under €60 million in a bid to improve United's leaky defense. Another Eredivisie player, Tyrell Malacia, was signed from Feyenoord for €15 million, and the star has impressed at left-back for the Red Devils in the preseason.

Manchester United have openly chased Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but the transfer seems to have stalled due to the star's lack of interest. With the Red Devils playing in the Europa League this season, De Jong would be taking a step down from the Champions League if he moves.

Regarding departures, the Red Devils have seen Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, and Paul Pogba leave on free transfers. So far, only Andreas Pereira has been sold to Fulham, but more departures from Old Trafford are expected before the transfer window runs out.

