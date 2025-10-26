  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • "This loss is on him", "Stop overthinking" - Fans place blame on Pep Guardiola as Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa

"This loss is on him", "Stop overthinking" - Fans place blame on Pep Guardiola as Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 26, 2025 17:05 GMT
Fans place blame on Pep Guardiola as Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa (Image credits: Getty, X/@Trevortr3y)
Fans place blame on Pep Guardiola as Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa (Image credits: Getty, X/@Trevortr3y)

Manchester City fans have put the blame on manager Pep Guardiola following their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, October 26. They believe the Spaniard got it wrong with his lineup by including certain players in the starting XI.

Ad

City entered the contest at Villa Park unbeaten across their last nine matches in all competitions. As expected, they started the game strongly, but Villa grew in the game as the match progressed.

In what came as a surprise, it was Villa who opened the scoring against a Manchester City side that had scored first in each of their last 10 matches. Emiliano Buendia found Matty Cash from a corner kick routine, and the latter rifled his strike into the bottom right corner, leaving goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma rooted on his spot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Guardiola turned to his bench in the second half to bring on fresh legs in a bid to find an equalizer, but Villa’s defense proved to be a hard nut to crack, with Emiliano Martinez making three saves for the hosts over the course of the match.

Ad

The match result meant Manchester City have now dropped to fourth in the Premier League table. It also marked the first time they have lost three consecutive away league games against Aston Villa since 1975. After the match, irate fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustrations at Guardiola, with one writing:

“This loss is on Pep. Stop overthinking.”
Ad

Another tweeted:

“It's Pep's fault..... That midfield should have never started match not even Carling cup.”
Ad

A fan slammed him for the lineup.

“Pep is a clown for that lineup,” they wrote.
Ad
“peps brain is so cooked, he has a weird obsession of watching savio lose the ball,” another added.
Ad

One questioned why he kept Savinho on the pitch for a long period.

“This loss is on Pep. Why was Servinho on the pitch for that long?” they queried.
Ad
“This defeat is on Pep, I mean what was that line-up when you have such depth," another chimed in.
Ad

“We will learn from that” – Pep Guardiola on Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola remained upbeat about his side’s performance despite the defeat at Villa Park on Sunday. Speaking after the match, Guardiola said they were much better in the second half but admitted that their pressing in the first half wasn’t good. The Manchester City boss Sky Sports:

Ad
"That we are a really good team who played a really good game. We started a really good game. In general we were much better in the second half but in the end we could not score. They link really well inside, they play four up front, they track you in high positions and after they link behind, they have the ability to keep that ball, it is not easy and when you cannot win those duels it's more difficult.
Ad

He added:

"In the first half the pressing wasn't good, in the second half it was better. We were not aggressive enough. It was a corner. A good corner and a goal. Listen, it doesn't matter. We can talk about this reaction. Listen, in 10 years already here I respect the referees too much. It was a corner and we should've defended that. You cannot complain about actions from five minutes before. We had the chances to score, we couldn't do it. We will improve. I am satisfied. We played really good in the Premier League mainly and we're getting better. We will learn from that. It's a long journey, we will try to be close at the end."

Manchester City will next be in action against Swansea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, October 29.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications