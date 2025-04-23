“This is the main project” - Santos president speaks up on Neymar Jr’s future amid speculation of return to Europe and injury crisis

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has shared his thoughts on the club's plans for injured star forward Neymar amid speculation of a return to Europe in the summer. The Brazil international has been at the Brazilian club since January, having endured a miserable spell in Saudi Arabia before that.

Teixeira informed TV Globo that the club plans on keeping Neymar beyond June, when his contract will expire, and will hold talks with him to stay until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He pointed out that the forward's injuries help no one, but that the club's project will continue even in the absence of the star forward. He expressed his hopes for a quick return to fitness for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man.

"Based on what we’ve been discussing, there’s a very good chance that, if he wants to and Santos wants to, we’ll renew our contract once again, with a view to staying until next year’s World Cup. This is the main project, for six months, and with the viability that, with this situation and everything that’s happening, the chance of renewing our contract is very good."

"There is no benefit to [Neymar’s injury]. There is a project, this work is independent of him playing... We really need to analyse and calculate the project, the continuity, the gains and the benefits of Neymar staying. We always want to count on Neymar. He has been doing this strengthening work. We hope that in this progress there will be the possibility of him returning."

The forward joined boyhood club Santos as a free agent in the January transfer window after making just seven appearances for Al-Hilal in 18 months. The 33-year-old was plagued by injuries at the Saudi giants, resulting in both parties deciding to terminate his lucrative contract in January. He has a contract with Santos until June, and has been linked with an immediate return to Europe afterwards.

The forward sustained a thigh injury in his most recent appearance for Santos against Atletico Mineiro last week. He has appeared nine times for the club, scoring thrice and assisting thrice, and helped them reach the semi-finals of the Paulista A1.

Neymar suffered injury in Santos Brasileirao win

Neymar picked up a thigh problem in the first half of Santos' 2-0 Brasileirao win over Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday. The former Barcelona man featured from the start but lasted only 34 minutes before his withdrawal due to a thigh injury.

Brazil's record goalscorer, the superstar left the pitch in tears following his latest injury setback. He missed out on his return to the national team last month through injury, and is set for another spell on the sidelines after his return to action.

The game against Atletico Mineiro was a landmark appearance for the ex-Barcelona star as he played his 100th game for Santos at Vila Belmiro. The forward was replaced by Benjamin Rollheiser following his injury, and his side went on to win through goals from Ze Ivaldo and Alvaro Barreal.

