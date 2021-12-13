“This makes no sense” – Edwin van der Sar dismisses reported interest in Manchester United man

Ajax executive Edwin van der Sar has denied reports that his club is interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Van der Sar's comments come at a time when many in the media are suggesting Henderson is looking to leave Old Trafford in January on loan for playing time. Multiple clubs have been linked with the Manchester United goalkeeper, including Newcastle United and Ajax.

However, van der Sar has now shut the door on Henderson potentially moving to the Eredivisie giants. Speaking to Voetbal Primeur (via Stretty News), the former Manchester United custodian said:

“I’ve heard nowadays you can pay €2,000 a month and hire media agencies to throw out nice stories about players into the world. I’m talking about social media, so to speak. You are continuously linked to players, whether they come from South America or Eastern Europe. But no, this makes no sense.”

Henderson has been viewed as a potential target for Ajax due to two reasons. Andre Onana, who recently returned from a doping ban, could leave the club for free next summer as his contract is due to expire. Additionally, Ajax's second-choice option, Maarten Stekelenburg, is set to miss the rest of the season as he requires hip surgery.

The Dutch giants will have Onana to depend upon for the rest of this campaign. But van der Sar has revealed that he is unhappy with the goalkeeper's contract situation. Ajax could dive into the winter transfer market in search of a goalkeeper for the long-term.

Dean Henderson unlikely to feature much for Manchester United this season

Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United at the start of the 2020-21 season after a loan stint with Sheffield United. Henderson impressed while with Sheffield, which conincided with David de Gea registering a steep fall from grace at Old Trafford. This saw the Red Devils bring the Englishman back to the first-team at Manchester United.

Henderson had a decent run of games last season due to concerns around de Gea's form as well as the Spaniard's injury issues. The 24-year-old made 26 appearances for Manchester United, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding 22 goals.

World of Football @Infogenuino 🚨 Dean Henderson plans to leave Manchester United for lack of playing time, according to the Daily Mail.

The same source adds that Newcastle United is interested in hiring the 24-year-old guardian.

The athlete has a market value of 22 million euros. 🚨 Dean Henderson plans to leave Manchester United for lack of playing time, according to the Daily Mail.The same source adds that Newcastle United is interested in hiring the 24-year-old guardian.The athlete has a market value of 22 million euros. https://t.co/7M7f3DHOBG

However, de Gea has since returned to the form that catapulted him to fame at Manchester United a few years ago. The Spaniard has once again become the club's first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Henderson with very few opportunities on the pitch.

The Englishman has made just two appearances this season for Manchester United and conceded a goal apiece in both matches. With the Red Devils exiting the EFL Cup as well, Henderson is only likely to feature in the FA Cup.

Consequently, he could look to move out of Old Trafford in search of regular playing time. Henderson will also have an eye on making it to the England squad for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

