“This man is going to be the death of me” “Time to stop all this bollocks” - England fans rip into Gareth Southgate for starting one player against Germany

England fans have reacted furiously to Gareth Southgate's inclusion of Harry Maguire in their starting XI against Germany on September 26.

Maguire has found himself criticized throughout the start of the new season for his performances at club level with Manchester United.

The English defender has started three out of five appearances this season and United have lost all three whilst winning the other two games.

There was huge backlash upon his inclusion in Southgate's squad for the UEFA Nations League encounters with Italy and Germany.

Maguire got off to a shaky start in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Italians, who relegated the Three Lions from League A on September 23.

He did show improvement but there is still enormous scrutiny being labeled at the Red Devils captain.

Nevertheless, he starts for the Three Lions against Germany with Southgate reverting to his tried and trusted back three.

Maguire joins John Stones and Eric Dier in defense with Reece James and Luke Shaw as wing-backs.

Nick Pope is in goal as he looks to displace Jordan Pickford permanently.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will be in midfield as England look to control proceedings against Hansi Flick's Germany.

Three Lions skipper Harry Kane lines up in attack alongside Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.

There will be arguments over a number of decisions made by Southgate but none more so than the England boss opting to start Maguire once again.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are berating Southgate for choosing Maguire against the Germans:

Will @willreyner @England @marksandspencer Maguire and Dier when Tomori is sat at home

Why is Southgate playing the same team, why not use the last game before a world cup to test players? Maguire starting again. What is the point. Even if we some how sneak a result its not good enough #SouthgateOut

Jude Hardwick @JudeHardwick03

Maguire and Dier over Tomori

And the same attack as the last game



Luke Shaw over Chilwell
Maguire and Dier over Tomori
And the same attack as the last game
This man is going to be the death of me.

yep i totally agree with you on this .....its time to stop all this bollocks

England need a positive performance as pressure mounts on Southgate

The pressure is growing on Southgate

England's woeful UEFA Nations League campaign has placed huge pressure on Southgate's shoulders.

The Three Lions coach hasn't helped himself with some questionable decisions, including playing Saka at left-wing back in the defeat to Italy.

Despite the midfielder impressing at the King Power Stadium, Southgate has also omitted Leicester City's James Maddison from his squad.

Debates are being had over Southgate's stint as a whole.

However, Germany manager Flick was quick to point out that he had the best points record of any Three Lions manager.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “He [Gareth Southgate] is the most successful coach in England’s history. He also has the best points average.”



German manager Hansi Flick believes England manager Gareth Southgate deserves respect for his impact on English football since taking over 6 years ago. 🗣️ “He [Gareth Southgate] is the most successful coach in England’s history. He also has the best points average.” German manager Hansi Flick believes England manager Gareth Southgate deserves respect for his impact on English football since taking over 6 years ago. https://t.co/D8me8s67oV

A win for Southgate's men will be a real confidence boost in what will be their last fixture before heading off to Qatar for the World Cup.

They come up against a Germany side who have been somewhat unconvincing themselves during the Nations League campaign.

Flick's men have won one, drawn three and lost one of their five fixtures. Their last outing saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat to unlikely group winners Hungary.

Despite this, Die Mannschaft are among the favorites to win the World Cup, boasting the likes of Thomas Muller, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane.

