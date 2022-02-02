"This man is a winner, would make any team stronger" - Chelsea legend John Terry 'cant believe' Diego Costa hasn't signed with a Premier League club

John Terry is surprised that no Premier League club signed former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

Costa became a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico Mineiro last month. He spent three seasons with Chelsea between 2014 and 2017, helping the club win two Premier League titles and a FA Cup.

He scored 59 league goals in 120 games for the Blues, and was widely considered one of the best strikers in English football during his time at Stamford Bridge. Costa made 19 appearances and scored five goals for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro this season.

He helped them win the Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro this season before terminating his contract with the club. Many Premier League teams, including Arsenal and West Ham United, were linked with a lot of strikers recently. Terry was surprised that no club signed his former teammate.

"I can't believe @diegocosta hasn't been signed by a Premier League club? This man is a winner, and would make any team stronger,"said Terry on social media.

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month. The Gabon striker joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal's talisman, but didn't play for the Gunners since their 2-1 loss to Everton in December. He was frozen out of the first team by manager Mikel Arteta for disciplinary reasons, and was also stripped of the captain's armband.

Many believed Arsenal would sign Costa. The Gunners, though, didn't do so, despite their lack of firepower in attack.

Arsenal could struggle after not signing Diego Costa

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure has left Arsenal desperately short of options and quality in attack. Arsenal were linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serb joined Juventus.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are the club's only recognised strikers. However, they have scored just three Premier League goals between them this season. The duo's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. So the Gunners' decision not to sign a proven striker like Costa is perplexing

Arsenal have lost their last four games across competitions, and are yet to score a goal this year. The Gunners currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.

