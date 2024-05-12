"This is a massive club" - Erik ten Hag responds when asked if he regrets taking up managerial role at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that he doesn't regret joining the club following Ole Gunnar Solskjær's departure.

The former Ajax manager joined the Old Trafford club in 2022 and his stint has been bittersweet. While he broke a five-year drought for silverware after winning the Carabao Cup last year, he also secured Champions League qualification, his job currently hangs in the balance.

This can be attributed to several factors, including United's recent run-of-the-mill performances. While Manchester are in danger of finishing the season with their lowest Premier League points tally ever, the Dutch manager has claimed that he doesn't regret taking up the job at all. He added that he's happy to be at Old Trafford and that United is a "massive club".

Here's what he said (via 90min):

"This is a massive club. You don't know the challenges you have to face until you are in it. But I wanted this challenge and have not had one second when I regret that decision. I am really happy to be here. In the first year I would say it was a good formation. We played to our levels, maybe we over-performed.

"In this one we haven't and I know why, but we are still in an FA Cup final and that is a great achievement."

The Red Devils will have a shot at silverware when they take on bitter rivals Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25. Manchester United qualified for the final by the slimmest of margins after defeating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties.

However, Ten Hag's men gave away a three-goal cushion in the last 20 minutes of the game, reiterating that they're all over the place defensively.

The match will be a recap of the final of last year's edition when the two teams went head-to-head for the trophy. City had defeated 2-1 last time around.

Manchester United's hope for a Champions League spot are all but over

The Red Devils secured a Champions League spot last year. However, they were eliminated following abysmal performances in the group stages. United lost all their games but one in the group stages, winning against FC Copenhagen.

Manchester United have 54 points after 35 games in the Premier League and currently occupy the eighth spot. Their last three games are against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag's men will be hoping to finish the season on a winning note and try to claim the spot for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

But with how Manchester United are playing right now, that looks like a pipe dream.