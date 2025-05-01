"This masterclass is not going unnoticed", "Unc is very much back" - Fans hail Manchester United star after 3-0 win over Athletic Club

Manchester United claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Spanish outfit Athletic Club in their UEFA Europa League clash, and their fans singled out midfielder Casemiro for praise. The former Real Madrid man put on an impressive performance for the Red Devils, contributing a goal in the clash at the San Mames.

Ad

Casemiro has played his way back into the plans of coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, having been tipped for a January exit over a lack of minutes. It was no surprise to see the 33-year-old start in the Europa League semi-final, and he was one of the best performers on the night.

Amorim played the Brazil international alongside Manuel Ugarte, with Casemiro making his 38th appearance of the season. He provided a pair of assists in his side's wild comeback against Olympique Lyon in the last round, and scored his first goal in the competition against Athletic Club.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United fans did not fail to notice Casemiro's performance, and a number of them took to X to praise him. A fan pointed out that his masterclass was well-documented.

"This Casemiro masterclass is not going unnoticed", they wrote.

A fan account posted the midfielder's stats from the game, pointing out that he is "back".

"Casemiro's game by numbers vs. Bilbao: 106 touches; 100% aerial duels won (5/5); 72 passes completed; 4 clearances; 4 tackles attempted; 3 tackles won; 1 goal. Unc is very much back.🔴🔴🔴", they wrote.

Ad

A fan revealed that they will tell stories about Casemiro's Europa League displays.

"My kids, and grandkids will know all about Europa League Casemiro", they posted.

Another fan praised the midfielder for his displays over the past few weeks, pointing out that his class is permanent.

"Casemiro has been incredible the past few weeks, rolling back the years and stepping up when it matters. Another huge performance & goal tonight. Class is permanent🇧🇷 #ATHMUN", they wrote.

Ad

A fan asked that the midfielder's revival be studied.

"The revival of Casemiro needs to be studied", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that Casemiro rolled back the years on his return to Spain.

"Casemiro crossed the Spanish border and ran it back. Uncle is cooking heavy", they wrote.

Casemiro attempted three shots and hit the woodwork once in the game against the LaLiga outfit in Spain. He missed a big chance but won ten duels, more than any other player on either side in the game. He made seven recoveries and one interception, as well.

Ad

Manchester United coast to big away victory over Athletic Club

Manchester United put one foot in the UEFA Europa League final this season after a 3-0 trouncing of Athletic Club in Spain. The Red Devils took a clear advantage away from Spain in their Europa League semi-final first leg.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 30 minutes with a close range header, converting an assist from Manuel Ugarte. Four minutes later, they were handed a penalty after Daniel Vivian fouled Rasmus Hojlund, with the Spaniard receiving his marching orders. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to put the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out.

Ad

Ugarte was provider again in the 45th minute, flicking the ball into the path of Fernandes to score his side's third. Manchester United were able to welcome both Amad Diallo and Matthijs De Ligt in the second period, as they closed out the win professionally.

Manchester United were clearly dominant, having 73% of the ball and generating a 2.59 xG value from seven shots on target. Ernesto Valverde's side put on a sorry display in front of their fans with 0.98 xG from three attempts on target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More