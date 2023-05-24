"This may mean Messi won't be coming" "What a legend" - Barcelona fans worried as key player decides to leave the club this summer

Barcelona have confirmed that full-back Jordi Alba has agreed to terminate his contract at the club. The Spanish left-back is reportedly leaving the Catalan giants to help with their financial crisis as their wage bill needs to be reduced before the next season.

The move is another step in the right direction for the Catalan side, who are reportedly looking to welcome back Lionel Messi in the summer. They are also keen on adding more players, but La Liga rules need them to raise €200 million before registering the additions.

The Catalan side announced Alba's decision on their website today and released a statement:

"FC Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to terminate the player's contract with the club one year earlier than it was due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barça family, and wishes him every fortune in the future. Barça will always be a home for you, Jordi."

Fans were quick to wish the left-back success but were worried that Messi could turn his head as he has lost another friend in the dressing room after Busquets announced his decision to leave earlier this month.

Here is how the Barcelona fans reacted on Twitter:

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @FabrizioRomano This may mean that Messi won't be coming to Barcelona next season. Messi loved playing with Jordi Alba. Jordi Alba had a way of finding Messi in the box with his cut back. I missed their partnership. @FabrizioRomano This may mean that Messi won't be coming to Barcelona next season. Messi loved playing with Jordi Alba. Jordi Alba had a way of finding Messi in the box with his cut back. I missed their partnership.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona. Spanish left back will part ways with the club — it’s over after many years together. #FCB



Alba will try new chapter as free agent. Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona. Spanish left back will part ways with the club — it’s over after many years together.Alba will try new chapter as free agent. 🚨 Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona. Spanish left back will part ways with the club — it’s over after many years together. 🔵🔴 #FCBAlba will try new chapter as free agent. https://t.co/aUJByGFdTQ

Berneese @the_berneese_ 🏾 @FabrizioRomano What a legend! Great things always come to an end. @FabrizioRomano What a legend! Great things always come to an end. 🙌🏾

Berneese @the_berneese_ 🏾 @FabrizioRomano What a legend! Great things always come to an end. @FabrizioRomano What a legend! Great things always come to an end. 🙌🏾

Is Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona this summer?

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent in the summer when his PSG contract expires. He has reportedly begun talks with Barcelona over a return to Camp Nou and the club's vice-president has repeatedly hinted at a possible deal. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Yuste stated:

"I would love to see Messi come back, all beautiful stories must have the best ending."

Earlier in the season, he said (via BarcaUniversal):

"We've been in contact with Leo Messi's camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him, and I'd love for him to come back. For sure, Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here."

Al Hilal and Inter Miami are also battling for Messi's signature and are ready to offer a better contract then the Blaugrana.

Poll : 0 votes