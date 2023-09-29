"This might be a turning point for them" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Fulham vs Chelsea

Chelsea and Fulham lock horns at Craven Cottage on Matchday 7 of the Premier League on Monday, October 2. Predicting the outcome of the game, BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Mauricio Pochettino's men to come out on top with a narrow 2-1 road win.

Following a poor start to the season that saw them lose two of their last three league games, the Blues gave their fans something to cheer, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in their Carabao Cup opener on Wednesday.

Ahead of their game woth Fulham in the Premier League, Lawrenson reckons the Londoners could earn yet another win.

"It was a good win for Chelsea over Brighton in the Carabao Cup, regardless of which team played for either club," the Sky Sports pundit told Paddy Power.

"Fulham are going along okay and drew at Crystal Palace last time, but I’m going to gamble on Chelsea, because they don’t score many goals, but this might be a turning point for them if they can beat their local rivals. Fulham 1-2 Chelsea," he added.

Chelsea will be eager to go all out to secure all three points at Craven Cottage on Monday as they look to turn around their poor start to the season. The Blues have been nothing to write home about since the season begun, with just one league win in six games.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have recorded one win, two draws and three defeats this season. They occupy the 14th spot in the Premier League table, with five points, and have a -1 goal difference.

The Londoners need to turn the corner as soon as possible to avoid enduring another nightmarish campaign.

Chelsea backing Mauricio Pochettino despite poor results

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager has failed to deliver the goods since arriving at Stamford Bridge this season. However, it doesn't look like Chelsea have any plans of relieving Mauricio Pochettino of his duties yet.

According to the Telegraph (via football.london) the tactician has the backing of his employers to continue at Stamford Bridge. It has been reported that the club's owners appreciate the progress of the team and believe results will soon reflect thaat.

However, fans are getting impatient. So, a win on Monday will help lessen the tension as the Blues look to climb up the league standings.