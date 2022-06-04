"This is all about money" - Frank McAvennie urges Liverpool to sell superstar forward

Frank McAvennie has urged Liverpool to sell star forward Mohamed Salah if he does not sign a new deal.

The Egyptian international is yet to sign a contract renewal with the Merseyside outfit and his current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Salah confirmed last month that he would stay at the club next season regardless of the contract situation. Meanwhile, The Athletic reported earlier this week that the former Chelsea star will leave the club next summer unless he receives a significantly improved contract offer. It has also been claimed that the Egyptian King would prefer a move to another Premier League if he leaves Jurgen Klopp's side.

Frank McAvennie has urged the Reds to sell Salah this summer if he does not renew terms. The former Scottish international striker has also claimed that Salah established himself as a world-class footballer at Anfield. He told Football Insider:

“If he’s not staying, you have to sell him. I think that would be right. He came out of nowhere and made his name at Liverpool. He has won a lot of medals and he has done brilliantly for Liverpool. But if he is to go, surely he would think ‘I want to give them a bit of money.'"

McAvennie has insisted that the Reds should sell the former AS Roma winger this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer in 12 months. He added:

“Obviously, this is all about money because he isn’t taking the pay rise. it’s crazy, I don’t get all of this. It’s going to be a hard year for him if he runs his contract down."

"The fans will love him and then you don’t know how they will react. I think if he went now it would be better because at least the club can get some money.”

Liverpool have a massive decision to make with Salah's contract situation getting more complicated

McAvennie has got a point when he says Liverpool should look to sell Salah while they can. Losing him for nothing next year would be a massive financial blow to the Reds.

However, with Sadio Mane also looking to leave this summer according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds find themselves in a much trickier situation.

It would be a massive gamble for the Merseyside outfit to let two of their most prolific attackers depart at the same time.

With Salah having already declared that he wants to stay for at least another season, the Reds cannot afford to let him go this summer, especially if Mane departs.

