"This must be a joke!??!!" - Manchester United star Antony rages on Instagram and breaks silence about £20 million agent payout war

Manchester United winger Antony just made the move to Old Trafford from Ajax in an £85 million deal, notably the biggest pay in the history of Dutch football. While the 22-year-old has gone on to impress on his debut, the financial situation regarding the move has been far from straightforward.

According to the Mirror, two different agencies have taken responsibility for Antony's move, which has seen the winger take to Instagram to break his silence over the situation.

The fee for the responsible agency is reportedly slated at £20 million, which has seen two agencies claim to have made the deal happen. The first agency, Forza Sports Group, owned by Revien Kanhai, took to social media to claim that they strongly influenced the "worldwide biggest transfer this year".

However, Antony's personal agent, Junior Pedroso, insisted that he was the key broker behind the deal that saw the former Ajax winger reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Antony reacted to the agent payout war on his Instagram story (via Mirror), lashing out at Forza Sports Group and explaining:

"This must be a joke!??!! After so much work by our team/family, an unknown person wants to take control of my transfer. I kindly ask you to delete my name from your publication, as YOU were not involved in the negotiation of my contract nor the negotiation of the transfer between the two clubs #respect."

Antony's move to Manchester United will make him the club's second most expensive transfer, with the winger doing enough in the Eredivisie to impress the Old Trafford hierarchy. He also started his stint in the Premier League by opening the scoring against Arsenal on his debut.

#MUNARS | @ManUtd At 22 years and 192 days, Antony became the youngest Brazilian to score on his #PL debut, as well as becoming the 100th Brazilian to play in the competition At 22 years and 192 days, Antony became the youngest Brazilian to score on his #PL debut, as well as becoming the 100th Brazilian to play in the competition 🇧🇷#MUNARS | @ManUtd https://t.co/CFakDCJ6u1

"My first goal gave me goosebumps": Manchester United winger Antony

While the agency war over a £20 million payout has been brewing, the winger has been able to keep the situation aside and perform admirably on his debut. His goal, which put the Red Devils ahead against Arsenal and guided them towards a win, came ten minutes before half-time.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 22-year-old explained that he had goosebumps when the ball hit the net. The forward also hailed teammate Marcus Rashford for providing the sublime assist that saw him open his United account.

