“This must stop” – Arsenal star extends support to Lewis Hamilton after Nelson Piquet’s racial slur aimed at 7-time world champion

Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares has supported seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton following Nelson Piquet's racial slurs aimed at the Mercedes driver.

According to Sky Sports, Nelson Piquet twiced used an offensive racial slur towards Lewis Hamilton in a podcast back in November. The comments have resurfaced ahead of the anniversary of the crash at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Mercedes driver was involved in a controversial crash with fellow championship rival Max Verstappen during last season's British Grand Prix.

The British Formula 1 superstar has received tons of support online, including from Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares. The 22-year-old tweeted the following in that regard:

"This must stop. Standing with you, @LewisHamilton."

The Portuguese full-back only joined the Gunners last season from SL Benfica. Tavares made 28 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side, contributing a goal and two assists along the way.

Lewis Hamilton himself has opened up on the abuse he received from Nelson Piquet. It is worth mentioning that Piquet himself is a three-time Formula 1 world champion, winning those titles in 1980s. Hamilton tweeted the following in response to Piquet's resurfaced comments:

"It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."

Formula 1 have released a statement condemning Nelson Piquet's comments as well. The statement can be seen below:

Lewis Hamilton is an Arsenal fan

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has previously revealed that he is an Arsenal fan. The 37-year-old Mercedes driver was quoted as saying the following to Sky Sports (via Goal):

"I really wanted to fit in – I was the only kid of colour there but I know that the kids all supported someone different – one was Tottenham, one was Man Utd."

He added:

"I remember switching between these teams when I was younger and getting home and my sister punching me several times in the arm, beating me and saying ‘you have to support Arsenal’, so I remember at five or six years old that I became a supporter of Arsenal."

Lewis Hamilton was recently in footballing news when was linked with the purchase of Chelsea. According to reports, the seven-time F1 champion had decided to pledge a sum of £10 million. He was set to join tennis star Serena Williams in a consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton.

However, that deal eventually did not go through as Chelsea were bought by another consortium led by Todd Boehly.

