“This is a must-win game” - Robbie Savage makes confident result prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Bayern Munich to defeat Manchester United 3-1 in their UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 12.

The Red Devils have had an extremely poor start to the season, losing 11 out of their 23 games across all competitions. They are at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League with just four points from five games, having won just one game, drawing one, and losing three.

Erik ten Hag's side will need to secure all three points against Bayern Munich to give themselves a chance of progressing to the Round of 16. Both Copenhagen and Galatasaray have five points apiece in second and third place respectively, while the Bavarians are at the top of the table with 13 points.

However, Savage reckons the Bavarians will prove to be too strong for the Red Devils, particularly due to Harry Kane's stellar form.

He gave his prediction, writing (via Planet Sport):

“Manchester United’s record against Bayern in European competitions is not great. They only won two from 12 but 1999 was the big one, that 2-1 win. I think they’re going to need heroes, they’re going to need an unbelievable performance to get through. Losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth at the weekend. This is a must win game."

He added:

“They’ve got to win the game and hope the result in the other game between Galatasaray and Copenhagen go their way. But I can’t see them getting through."

“I think the first hurdle is, can they beat Bayern? I don’t think they can. Harry Kane’s got 18 goals in the Bundesliga, coming back to England, he’ll want to show everybody what he’s about."

He concluded:

“Harry Kane to score and I think Bayern Munich to win the game. I just think they’ll be too good for Manchester United. I’m going with a 3-1 Bayern win.”

Savage's Prediction: 3-1

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides injury update on key defender

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an injury update on Victor Lindelof, admitting he's unsure whether the Sweden skipper will be fit enough to feature against Bayern Munich.

Lindelof has been an integral component of the Red Devils' defense this season, forging a decent partnership with Harry Maguire. The 29-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. However, he missed their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth over the weekend due to injury.

During the Bayern pre-match press conference, Ten Hag said (via Manchester United's official website):

"It's a condensed programme. We have training so, in this moment, I am not sure about everyone who is available for tomorrow but the question is over whether Victor Lindelof, whether he can make it or not. We will have to see tomorrow."

Lindelof did feature in team training afterwards. But there was no sign of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who missed out due to illness.