“This is not a normal season” – Rafa Benitez makes interesting top four prediction involving Liverpool 

Rafa Benitez believes Liverpool will still make the Premier League's top four despite their sluggish start to the season.

The Reds currently lie ninth in the table, eight points away from Newcastle United in fourth place. Their latest defeat came at home to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday (30 October) as their long unbeaten record at Anfield came to an abrupt end.

Many have begun to write off Liverpool's UEFA Champions League aspirations, but Benitez believes that Jurgen Klopp's side have been unlucky with injuries. The Spaniard also believes that the World Cup break may help his former team, as he told The Times (as per Football 365):

“I am not as pessimistic about their prospects as everyone else. This is not a normal season. They have had injuries, the World Cup is a distraction, but they remain a very strong team.

“I am sure they will recover and get into the top four in the Premier League, and we know from their performances in recent seasons how they can go far in European competitions.”

Do you agree with Rafa? For me we have to change a lots of things to get in top 4 this season so hopefully I'm wrong but I seeing it very unlikely

Rafa Bentinez explains why he believes Fabinho is struggling for Liverpool

One player who has come in for particular criticism this season is Fabinho, who has appeared passive in his performances. Last season's Champions League finalists are still yet to win away from home this season and their defense has looked notably more shaky this term.

The Brazilian has contributed little to the team across the campaign, leading some to believe that the defensive midfielder may be carrying a knock. But Benitez has claimed that Fabinho is the type of player who needs others to be performing around him in order to bring the best out of him.

Benitez, who led Liverpool to an extraordinary European Cup victory in 2005, stated on Fabinho's current form:

“Fabinho is a player who needs solutions around him. He is not like Thiago Alcantara who can pass to his left, right, in front or wherever because he can see all these things. But then, Thiago cannot challenge like Fabinho or provide the same balance.

“In Fabinho’s case, the solutions are having players around him in the right positions so he can give them the ball. If this happens then he will make fewer mistakes and can continue protecting the center-backs. He needs a bit of belief at the moment, but he is still a great player.”

