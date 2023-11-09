"This has nothing to do with football" - Erik ten Hag blames refereeing decisions for Manchester United's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reckons poor refereeing decisions led to his side's 4-3 UEFA Champions League defeat at Copenhagen on Wednesday (November 8).

The visitors were off to aa perfect start at the Parken Stadium when local boy Rasmus Hojlund fired them into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes. However, a contentious Marcus Rashford red card in the 42nd minute changed the complexion of the game as Copenhagen went into the break on level terms.

United were back in front when captain Bruno Fernandes drilled home a spot-kick in the 69th minute. However, Copenhagen would have the last laugh, capitalising on their numerical advantage to score twice in the last seven minutes and seal a thrilling win.

Red Devils manager Ten Hag was far from pleased with Rashford's red card (as per Daily Mail):

"The red card changes everything. I think when you freeze frame it, it always looks so much worse, and as I say, it takes them so long, and they make a red card of it.

"Come on. The first 25 minutes we dictated, dominated the game, went 2-0 up and then the red card changes everything. We are down to 10, and we are very disappointed."

Ten Hag said that Copenhagen's first two goals should not have counted, as one was offside, while the other was a soft penalty decision:

"We conceded two goals before half-time which should never count. The first is offside, a player is in front of Andre Onana.

"The second is a penalty that's very harsh. The ball on the hand, but it's so close and the hand is in such a normal position. He (Harry Maguire) went for the ball, and the ref needs such a long time. That is in four games, four penalties against us, and I say three are very debatable."

Ten Hag bemoaned:

"I'm very disappointed about such decisions. The game is never meant to be like this. This has nothing to do with football."

Manchester United boss hails squad resilience despite Copenhagen defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Despite coming out on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller in the Danish capital, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed the character and resilience shown by his team.

The 10-man visitors reclaimed their lead midway through the second period only to concede twice late on to return empty-handed. It was the side's third defeat in four Champions League games this season, putting them on the brink of elimination.

"This squad is resilient, and the whole season so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries," Ten Hag said. "I said to the lads it will turn, one moment in the season, it will turn in our favour."

Manchester United return to action on Saturday against Luton Town at home in the Premier League, where they're eighth in the standings after 11 games, nine off leaders Manchester City.