"This one’s easy. There’s no complication" - Uruguay icon Sebastian Abreu picks favorite between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In a recent interview, former Uruguay striker Sebastian Abreu picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The South American forward enjoyed a successful career for his clubs and country but never soared to the heights reached by the pair widely believed to be the best to play the sport.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the former Nacional, Real Sociedad, Botafogo, and River Plate striker picked his choice between Messi and Ronaldo. Abreu said via Bola VIP:

“Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? This one’s easy. There’s no complication, Messi. If I had played alongside Messi, I’d have 800 goals by now,” he joked. “But I have 400 goals, and I’m probably exaggerating. You have to enjoy Messi.”

Abreu concluded by addressing how it felt to face the Argentine star, saying:

"First, you have to enjoy facing the best player in the world.”

Sebastian Abreu only faced Messi twice in his career, losing both games with the Argentine legend scoring once.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently in the twilight of their legendary careers, and their abilities are sure to divide friends and family members over who the superior player is.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacies

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely believed to be two of the greatest players ever to play football professionally. The pair have scored over 1800 career goals and claimed 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them.

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting Lisbon in his native Portugal before two stints with Manchester United, a legendary time with Real Madrid, and an impressive time with Juventus. The Portuguese icon now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He is the greatest player in his nation's history, with 136 goals from 219 appearances.

Lionel Messi has represented just three clubs in his career: Barcelona, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, and his current club, Inter Miami, joining them in 2023. He has scored 112 times in 191 appearances for his country, helping them to two Copa America titles and the FIFA World Cup.

At 37 and 40, respectively, Messi and Ronaldo are set to call time on their legendary careers that have seen them inspire millions of people across the globe. The pair are in the final months of their contracts with their Inter Miami and Al-Nassr. Messi has scored five and assisted two in seven games, while Ronaldo has scored 28 and provided four assists in 33 games.

