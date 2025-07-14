“This one’s for you partner” - Pedro Neto shares message as he dedicates Club World Cup win with Chelsea to Diogo Jota

Pedro Neto has shared a message on his social media for Diogo Jota after winning the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea. The Portuguese star dedicated the win to the former Liverpool man, who tragically passed away earlier this month.

Ad

Taking to his Instagram account, Neto was quick to share a bunch of photos from the final after Chelsea defeated PSG at the MetLife Stadium. The winger thanked the support from his club's fanbase before adding a line at the end for Jota, and it read:

"WORLD CHAMPIONS🏆💙I have no words to discribe this feeling. What a support ✨🙏🏻 thank you very much blues. This ones for you partner D 🕊️🤍"

Ad

Trending

Chelsea have been crowned the first-ever champions of the rebranded FIFA Club World Cup after stunning PSG in the final on Sunday, July 13. The Blues went in as the underdogs as they were up against the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, who had thrashed Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid 4-0 in the tournament.

Cole Palmer scored twice and assisted a third, scored by Joao Pedro, in the first half to leave the PSG players and fans stunned. Robert Sanchez, who has been heavily criticised during his time at Stamford Bridge, also produced a stellar performance between the posts to help his side keep the clean sheet and win 3-0 in the final.

Ad

Pedro Neto posted a message for Diogo Jota before the Chelsea vs PSG final

Pedro Neto wrote a tribute for Diogo Jota on the Chelsea website before the final and said that he was determined to win the trophy for the Liverpool star. He recalled how the former Wolverhampton star helped him settle in England and said:

Ad

"When I step onto the pitch on Sunday, know that I want to win this competition for Diogo Jota. He will always be with me. He will always be remembered. My thoughts are still with him, his brother Andre Silva, and their families. It's such a difficult moment. Diogo immediately stood out to me when I came to England. I was very young and arriving in a new country, and he was one of the key players at Wolves. But he helped me and my family a lot, and I learned so much from him about life and football."

Ad

"He was a warrior, a guy who would always be ready to fight for you. Yet he had this big smile and his laugh…it is one of the things that I will always remember. It will be my second final with Chelsea, and we can be crowned world champions. That is the focus. I want to win. I want to win it for Diogo."

Neto and Jota played just one season together at Wolves before Liverpool signed the former FC Porto star. Neto joined Chelsea last summer and has now won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More