"This is my opinion" - Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric disagrees with Kylian Mbappe over controversial claim ahead of Euro 2024

Luka Modric disagrees with new Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe's claim that the Euros are tougher than the FIFA World Cup. The France captain caused a stir with his comments last week, and the Croatian playmaker is the latest high-profile name to respond.

Modric pointed out that more nations compete in the World Cup, which makes it more difficult. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I don't like to compare. You have the best teams at the EURO but at World Cup there are also great teams. I don't like to compare, I don't know... but for me maybe the World Cup is more difficult, because there’s more teams from around the world. I understand what Mbappe means, but for me this is my opinion."

Mbappe explained why he feels the Euros are more complicated than the World Cup because nations know one another. He said it was tactically a harder competition:

"The Euros are complicated. For me, more complicated than a World Cup. Even if there is more pressure at the World Cup. All the teams know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically, it is a very similar soccer."

Real Madrid's summer signing received backlash for his comments, including from Lionel Messi. His former PSG teammate pointed out that three of the world's best nations (Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay) don't participate in the Euros.

Mbappe won the World Cup in 2018 and finished runner-up with Les Bleus in 2022. His nation lost 4-2 on penalties to Messi's Argentina in the final after a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes but fared much better than their performance at Euro 2020.

France crashed out of the Euros three years ago to Switzerland in the last 16. They lost 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes, and Mbappe missed the deciding penalty.

Olivier Giroud gives a positive update on Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe ahead of France's Euro 2024 opener

Olivier Giroud promised fans his attacking teammate would be ready for Austria.

Mbappe is set to captain France at Euro 2024 after finally sealing a move to Real Madrid earlier this month. The prolific frontman was excellent for PSG last season, posting 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions.

However, there were fears about Mbappe's availability heading into Les Bleus' opener against Austria on June 17. He missed a training session four days before that Group D clash at Merkur-Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf.

Olivier Giroud looked to allay fears that France's skipper will miss his nation's opening game. He spoke to reporters about the situation (via TNT Sports):

"He took some rest, but he's not going to lose his physical condition just because he missed one or two training sessions. He still has the same legs that we all know and the same determination to achieve a great competition. So, don't worry he's going to be ready for the first game."

The Real Madrid forward is France's third all-time top scorer, with 47 goals in 79 international caps. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is 10 goals short of Giroud, Les Bleus' greatest goalscorer.