“This should not be overlooked” – PSG legend Pauleta reveals how Kylian Mbappe can improve further

PSG winger Kylian Mbappe has performed at an incredible level over the last couple of years. However, club legend Pauleta believes that the Frenchman still has something to work on to raise his game even further.

Pauleta was quoted as saying:

"It is true that he [Mbappe] prefers to attack spaces to score. Even though he is not a pure number 9, he has to work in this field to be able to score more goals. This season he has already scored two headed goals, which will give him confidence and he has to keep going."

He added:

"If I were him I would also try to work on free kicks and shots on goal, even with Messi and Neymar in the squad. That's a big part of a striker's stats. This should not be overlooked: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo score a significant portion of their goals from set pieces."

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the top performers in PSG's squad across the last four seasons. The attacker moved to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017. So far, he's bagged 135 goals and 63 assists for the club in 175 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has entered the new season in spectacular form. He scored twice in PSG's 2-0 victory over Reims last time out, raising his tally to three goals and two assists in four league games.

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer

Kylian Mbappe continues with PSG despite exit links

The summer transfer window was filled with reports of Kylian Mbappe's PSG departure. The club confirmed that the attacker had asked to leave, with Real Madrid allegedly submitting a big-money bid to prise him away. However, the Parisians refused to sanction the deal, forcing the player to remain at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of the current campaign, which means he could become a free agent next summer. Sources have claimed that the French giants are trying to convince the forward into signing a new contract. Only time will tell if both parties will continue their association beyond this season.

