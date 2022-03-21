"This is the path to follow" - Barcelona boss Xavi refuses to rule out late La Liga title push after El Clasico win

Barcelona boss Xavi has refused to rule out a late surge towards the La Liga title after his side's emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a goal each from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres ensured that the Blaugrana returned from the Santiago Bernabeu with all three points.

The win meant that Barcelona cut the gap to Real Madrid to 12 points with a game in hand and 10 matches still to be played. After the El Clasico, Gerard Pique put up a message on Twitter insisting, "We are Back."

The Barcelona boss was quizzed about this and he sort of agreed with Pique's assessment.

"Maybe we can say we're back," coach Xavi said in his post-game news conference when asked if he agreed with Pique's message.

Xavi went on to say that this was the way he wanted the team to play and they were better than Real Madrid on the night.

"This is the path to follow. This is the way we want to play. It was a complete performance. We were much better than Madrid. We played almost as the home team at their ground."

"We could easily have scored five or six. We changed the negative dynamic of losing the last few Clasicos. It's a day to enjoy, not only as a Barca manager, but also a fan," said Xavi.

The Barcelona manager went on to say that he refuses to rule out a push for the La Liga title, even though he admitted that it could be a bit late.

Xavi insisted that the first objective is to qualify for the Champions League.

"I don't know if we can win the title, we can't rule out anything. Maybe we're a bit late, but this is a very big win for us."

"We've won tonight -- and we also have the better head-to-head record [against Madrid, which decides the title if both teams finish level on points] -- but it is going to be very difficult.

"Madrid have only lost three league games. They have to lose three more. We must keep working hard. The first objective is to qualify for the Champions League," said Xavi.

The El Clasico win is surely the best moment in Xavi's managerial career.

Xavi has completely changed Barcelona's 2021-22 season

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Dressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico.



134 days. Chapeau. It’s simply incredible how Xavi Hernández has changed Barcelona Football Club in 134 days. It feels completely different, on and off the pitch.Dressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico.134 days. Chapeau. It’s simply incredible how Xavi Hernández has changed Barcelona Football Club in 134 days. It feels completely different, on and off the pitch. 💡 #FCBDressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico. 134 days. Chapeau. https://t.co/FaT5Dsd6bv

It is safe to say that the appointment of Xavi as the new Barcelona boss has proven to be a success.

The Blaugrana were ninth in the table when the Barca legend took over in November last year and now find themselves third. Barcelona is currently three points behind Sevilla, who occupy the second position in the La Liga table.

While catching Real Madrid could prove to be a tough task, a few slipups from Carlo Ancelotti's side could open the door for a late push from the Catalan side.

Irrespective of what happens at the end of the season, Xavi can be proud of the start he has made as to the manager of Barca.

Edited by Alan John