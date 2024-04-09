"This is the perfect lineup", "Ancelotti cooked" - Fans react as Real Madrid name XI to face Manchester City in UCL Q/F tie

Real Madrid fans reacted in excitement on X after Carlo Ancelotti named his starting XI to face Manchester City. The two sides will face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu later tonight (Tuesday, April 9).

Both sides will be aiming to secure the win tonight ahead of the second leg next week after making strong starts to their UCL campaign. Real Madrid face Manchester City for the third season in a row, having met in the semi-finals over the last two years.

However, Carlo Anceloti's men have a poor record against the Cityzens, having won just one of their last six games, drawing one and losing four.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal for Los Blancos. Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Ferland Mendy make up the defense. The midfield consists of Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, and Toni Kroos. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo start up front to complete the starting XI.

One fan posted:

"This is the perfect lineup."

Another fan wrote:

"Ancelloti cooked."

Here's how other Real Madrid fans reacted:

"Great line-up and now we pray," one fan stated.

"AHAHAHAH 5 NIL IMCOMING CITY AINT READY," one fan boldly claimed.

"This is the best lineup Ancelotti has released this season. It’s now left for the players to show what they are made of on the pitch," one fan chimed in.

"Time for Vinicius to cook," one fan posted.

Pep Guardiola praises Jude Bellingham ahead of Real Madrid UCL clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Jude Bellingham during the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Bellingham has been a revelation for Los Blancos since signing from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million last summer. The 20-year-old midfielder has already registered 20 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions to date and is one of the most in-form players in Europe.

Guardiola praised Bellingham's skills and football intelligence, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“He played against us with Dortmund when he was 17. Not just the skills. What makes the difference is what he has in his head. He has also coincided with coaches like Ancelotti, who has found his ideal position. He is also brilliant with the national team. He is 20 years old and has an incredible career ahead of him.”

In addition, Bellingham has netted four goals and provided four assists in six UCL appearances so far this season.

