"This performance, hang it in the Louvre", "Take a bow" - Fans hail Liverpool star for his showing in 4-0 win over Tottenham

Liverpool fans have lauded Conor Bradley following their 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday, (February 6), sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Bradley was solid at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mohamed Salah's cross was neatly converted by Cody Gakpo in the 34th minute, giving the Reds a 1-0 lead at half-time.

In the 49th minute, Antonín Kinský appeared to have fouled Darwin Nunez in the penalty box, and Liverpool were awarded a penalty. Two minutes later (51’), Salah converted the spot-kick, making the scoreline 2-0.

In the 75th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai placed his shot in the back of the net after receiving a through pass from Bradley. Five minutes later, Virgil van Dijk planted his header into the net following a cross by Alexis Mac Allister.

Bradely had a passing accuracy of 80% (51/64). He provided two key passes, made two interceptions and won seven of nine ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Fans took to X to commend the youngster for his performance, with one posting:

"This Bradley performance; hang it in the louvre.”

"Conor Bradley emptying his pockets after the game,” another added.

"Conor Bradley was class!,” a fan opined.

"Bradley man of the match in my opinion.,” another fan tweeted.

"Anyone thinking Connor Bradley can't take over from Trent needs their head testing #LIVTOT,” a fan said.

"Connor Bradley, Take a bow.,” wrote another.

How did Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah perform against Tottenham Hotspur?

Salah was lethal in attack and once again proved how important he is for the Reds, registering two goal contributions against Tottenham.

The Egyptian had a passing accuracy 73% (32/44). He provided two key passes, registered four shots on target and was successful in one of three attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

Salah has scored 26 goals and registered 18 assists in 34 games for the Reds this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday (March 16).

