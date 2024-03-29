“This is the place to be for me” - Liverpool dealt blow as top managerial target confirms decision to stay with current club

Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso is set to remain with Bayer Leverkusen amidst intense interest in his services from multiple clubs.

The Reds are scurrying for a replacement after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed his departure at the end of the season. The German has become a legendary figure at Anfield since arriving nearly a decade ago, winning every competition except the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, former Reds player Alonso has made heads turn with his impressive work at Bayer Leverkusen, who look good to win their first Bundesliga title. The Spaniard has been the top target for Liverpool as well as Bayern Munich, who are also seeking a new manager.

However, Alonso put all speculation about his future to bed as he confirmed his stay at Leverkusen to continue his good work (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me”.

Alonso added that he had a deadline this week to make his future clear: commit to Leverkusen or move elsewhere:

“I'm grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. ... I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players. It's true. My deadline was this week. It's (a) matter of respect. Now, everything is clear."

Wishing to continue his good work at the club, Alonso said that he took some time to arrive at his decision but he has no second thoughts now, concluding:

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great. … it’s all fantastic here. I’m still young coach, but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time, and I’m sure about that”.

Leverkusen are 10 points clear at the top with eight Bundesliga games to go, while Liverpool trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games.

How has Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso fared at Bayer Leverkusen this season?

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has done an impressive job since assuming charge at the BayArena less than two years ago.

Overseeing a dramatic turnaround in fortunes, Leverkusen have gone from a mid-table club to one of the best in Germany and Europe. Alonso's side are unbeaten in 38 games across competitions this season, including 26 in the Bundesliga, where they have won 22 and drawn four.

In their 45th Bundesliga season, Leverkusen are five wins away from their maiden top-flight title. They are also into the DFB-Pokal semifinals, where they play Fortuna Dusseldorf on April 3.

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, Alonso's side lock horns with reigning UEFA Europa Conference League champions West Ham United as they chase a continental treble.