"This is the player we expect" - Enzo Maresca hails Chelsea star for his performance in 2-0 win over LAFC at Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has heaped praise on Cole Palmer after their 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Englishman did not register a goal or an assist in the game, but was key in their build-up throughout the match.

Speaking to the media after the win, Maresca praised Palmer for taking responsibility on the pitch. He added that the Englishman had full freedom to play at his tempo from the start and said (via Tribal Football):

“I had a short conversation with Cole (after the game), and I said to him that I really like the way he was today. He took responsibility [and] showed initiative on the ball. He was trying to receive the ball, go one-versus-one against players, and this is the Cole we expect.

"After the Conference League final, he said he was bored when receiving the ball, so he decided to do something different. The day after that interview, I said to him that he could do it from the first minute – and why did he wait so long?! Why not do the same after one minute? Today, he was exactly doing that, and we are happy when he does that. I’ve said many times Cole is our best player, a top player, and hopefully he can continue to do the right things.”

Chelsea managed to ease to a 2-0 win in their FIFA Club World Cup opener. Nicolas Jackson assisted Pedro Neto for the opening goal in the first half of the match, while new signing Liam Delap assisted Enzo Fernandez for the second in the second half.

Enzo Maresca happy with Chelsea's win over LAFC

Enzo Maresca admitted that the Chelsea players showed the right attitude on the pitch despite coming to the FIFA Club World Cup after a long season. He wants to see more of the same in the coming matches and said (via Tribal Football):

"We are professional and have to adapt to any situation or environment. What’s important is the behaviour of the players, the attitude, and once again today, they showed how professional they are and the desire they have, because it was important to win today and also not to concede a goal. We finished the Premier League season and Conference League very strong defensively, without conceding many goals. Today we continued that and we want to stay with this attitude."

Chelsea next face Flamengo, managed by their former player, Filipe Luis, and finish off the group stage against ES Tunis.

