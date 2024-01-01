“This is a player that has a substantial injury” - Ghana coach on excluding Arsenal star Thomas Partey from AFCON squad

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has explained that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was excluded from the latest national team squad due to a major injury.

The Black Stars announced their roster for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, January 1. Popular players such as Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams made the squad, but Partey was a big-name absentee.

Hughton explained the reasoning behind the holding midfielder's absence in a press conference. He indicated that Partey missed out as he is dealing with the biggest injury of his career so far. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said (as quoted by The Standard):

“Thomas Partey for sure, and I say this not in a detrimental way to the squad that we have, but he is one of our most important players.

“This we know and, withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury.”

He added that he was in contact with Partey's club prior to taking the call to leave him out:

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal Football Club. They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. This is a big injury for him and the biggest injury that he’s had.

“The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time. From all the information that we’ve been given, the timelines of his recovery and the caution that will be taken, will not meet our timelines for the AFCON.”

Ghana will certainly miss the services of Partey, who has been a mainstay in the team when fit since making his debut back in 2016. Overall, he has played 45 times for the Black Stars, recording 12 goals and six assists.

Thomas Partey has barely featured for Arsenal this season

Thomas Partey's exclusion from the Ghana squad may not shock a lot of Arsenal fans. He has made only five appearances for them this season - four in the Premier League and one in the FA Community Shield.

The Ghanaian initially missed games due to a groin injury before returning to feature as a substitute in the Gunners' crucial 1-0 league win over Manchester City in October. However, he has missed all of their matches since then due to a thigh injury for which he underwent a small surgery (via The Standard).

Partey has notably struggled with various injury issues since arriving at Arsenal. This has seen him play just 104 times across competitions since joining from Atletico Madrid back in October 2020. He suffered injuries to his thigh, hip, ankle and hamstring prior to this season.

Partey's contract notably expires next summer, with Football Insider reporting last week that Arsenal were willing to hear offers for the 30-year-old.