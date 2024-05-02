"This is his playground" - 'Unstoppable' Lionel Messi is making every other MLS player look amateurish, says ex-USMNT star 

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez has lavished praise on Inter Miami sensation Lionel Messi.

The Argentine icon has been brilliant since joining the MLS from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. Overall, he's scored 22 goals and assisted 11 from 24 appearances across competitions.

Speaking about the 36-year-old attacker, Gomez told ESPN (via GOAL):

"He's the best player I've ever seen play Major League Soccer. I don't think it's a secret, I don't think it's debatable. You look at the guy's numbers: he's got 11 goals, nine assists in his last 10 games in all competitions. Nine league goals in the last six games."

"He's played 24 games in Major League Soccer since he signed with Inter Miami. He's got 22 goals, 11 assists. I'm talking primary assists, not the hockey assists that MLS adds to pad the stats. This guy has been as good as advertised. He's been that player."

Gomez added:

"This is his playground and he's making every single player, every single opponent look amateur. It's been that good and when he's not been good, there's been a reason for it, it's been injury-related. But when he's healthy, when he's fit, when he's on the pitch, he's unstoppable."

Messi has had to endure some frustrating stints with fitness-related issues. He's missed five games across competitions for the Herons this calendar year due to injuries.

However, he continues to play a prominent role for Inter Miami and has helped them to the top of the Eastern Conference standings after 11 matches.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami in the MLS this season?

Lionel Messi

As mentioned, Lionel Messi has played a crucial role in Inter Miami topping the table after 11 games of the season. Most recently, he bagged a brace and an assist for the Herons in their 4-1 win against the New England Revolution on April 28.

A week earlier, the Barcelona legend scored another brace along with a solitary assist when the Florida-based outfit defeated Nashville 3-1 on April 21. In the game preceding this outing, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner recorded a goal and an assist in his team's 3-2 success over Kansas City on April 14.

Overall, Messi has scored nine league goals to go with his four assists in seven appearances. His team will next be in action against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (May 4).