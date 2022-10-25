"This Potter guy thinks he's funny" "Sack him now" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as exciting attacker starts as a wing-back against Salzburg

Chelsea fans have negatively reacted to the news that Christian Pulisic will start as left wing-back for the Blues against Red Bull Salzburg on 25 October.

The Blues head to the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg knowing that a victory will secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

However, Graham Potter's starting XI for the clash with the Austrian side has drawn backlash.

This is because Pulisic is starting in an unfamiliar left-wing-back position despite predominantly being an attacking forward.

The American has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

He has been given the task of providing width as a wing-back against Salzburg, a role he is yet to have played so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga continues in goal as the Spaniard has displaced Edouard Mendy as Potter's first-choice goalkeeper.

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are chosen in defense.

Raheem Sterling is at right wing-back, which is another oddity that has thrown up debate among Blues supporters.

The English forward has bagged four goals and two assists in 14 appearances this season.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho start in midfield, with Conor Gallagher sitting behind a front two of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.

Here are some reactions from Chelsea fans on Twitter to Pulisic's strange inclusion as a wing-back:

Chelsea are on course to replicate their previous Champions League successes under Potter

The Blues secured an unlikely win over Bayern in 2012

Chelsea's two Champions League triumphs came in 2012 and 2021, and both were campaigns that saw them achieve glory as the underdogs.

Both times they won Europe's elite club competition, they made managerial changes, with Roberto Di Matteo coming in to replace Andre Villas-Boas in 2012.

Di Matteo led the west Londoners to their first-ever Champions League triumph with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in the final following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

In 2021, Thomas Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard and oversaw an incredible turnaround which eventually saw them defeat Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Chelsea are in a similar position this season as they are not among the favorites to lift the trophy come 10 June 2023.

The Blues did have to settle for a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg on 14 September in Potter's first game in charge but have since shown improvement.

They are unbeaten under Potter's tutelage and have impressed in Europe with a 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on 5 October.

Potter's men then beat the Rossoneri 2-0 at the San Siro and have positioned themselves at the top of Group E on seven points.

Many are not touting the Blues for Champions League glory and that may just be the way Potter and his side like it.

