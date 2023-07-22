"This is pretty unprofessional", "Looks more like Nate from Ted Lasso" - Manchester United fans worried about Casemiro after recent training images

Manchester United fans have expressed their concerns over the latest training images of star midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian enforcer has been at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield since his £70 million transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

While there were question marks over the transfer, given the hefty fee and his age, Casemiro made a significant impact for the club in his debut season. The 31-year-old's command in the midfield, ball control, and partnership with fellow players were crucial in the club's third-place finish in the Premier League last term.

However, having delivered last season, with four goals and three assists from 28 league games, his recent appearance has fans worried.

The recent snapshots from Carrington, Manchester United's training ground, were captured just before the squad set off for their American pre-season tour. The midfielder's seemingly altered physique had fans doing double-takes, with concern about his fitness and readiness for the season etched across their tweets.

Sarah🦋💫❤️YNWA❤️💙🌊🌊💙 @JATTSOPRANO316 Casemiro has returned to pre season looking like nate the great from Ted lasso! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ywOktCNNb3

TheBetInvestor ™ 🌎 @TheFtXMaestro Casemiro put on a lot of weight. Double time at the gym incoming.

Ian Jowett @Ian_Jowett These pictures taking the piss out of Casemiro looking unfit! The lads ripped. He’s just big boned that’s all. You all won’t be laughing when your attackers can’t get pass and get mugged off by him next season! So take the piss all you want

Miraclekeyz 🇶🇦❤️ @Miraclekeyz01 @damilareyy Casemiro looks very unfit, but the reason why I didn't make any comment is because he played International games so I expect his fitness level to be fair

Tito @heli_chito Casemiro has added so much weight. He’s clearly my favorite to flop next season.

Crocodile Teeth 🐊 @_G0ldfinger He did Casemiro gain weight in such a short time 🤔 hope u gets back into shape b4 d season begins.

Casemiro obviously gained weight. The fact that the season starts very soon, this is pretty unprofessional.

Thoughts? Lets just finally address the elephant in the room…Casemiro obviously gained weight. The fact that the season starts very soon, this is pretty unprofessional.I love Case btwThoughts? pic.twitter.com/TkZw8zxELM

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan

Manchester United have completed the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. With a price tag of €52.5 million, it's evident that the Red Devils are locking in an asset they believe to be instrumental for their future.

United have already made an official announcement about Onana's arrival. The 27-year-old shot-stopper has joined up with the squad across the pond in the US as they gear up for their pre-season, fresh off their invigorating win against Lyon.

Onana has signed a contract until June 2028, with an option to extend it by another year.

What adds another layer of excitement to the move is Onana's eagerness to reunite with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who coached him during his stint at Ajax.

However, the Red Devils aren't done with their summer shopping. The goalkeeper position remains a significant focus, as echoed by their interest in Japan's Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds. This proactive scouting is largely due to David de Gea's recent departure on a free transfer.

After spending over a decade as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, the Spaniard had no intentions of playing second fiddle to Onana. Struggling to implement ten Hag's philosophy on the field, de Gea's exit seemed inevitable. In Onana, however, the Manchester United manager has a goalkeeper readily able to play out from the back.